Himani Shivpuri says in her 35-year-old career with 200 films, ‘Happu Ki Ultan Paltan’ is most special

Mumbai, March 5 (IANS) Veteran actress Himani Shivpuri has stated that in her vast journey of 35 years and more than 200 movies, her current show Happu Ki Ultan Paltan will always hold a special in her heart.

The actress, on Thursday, announced that her seven-year journey on the popular television show ‘Happu Ki Ultan Paltan’ has come to an end.

Taking to her social media account, the actress penned a heartfelt note as she bid farewell to her character Katori Amma, which she described as the longest role of her career.

Sharing a series of pictures from the sets, Himani wrote, “A seven year old journey comes to an end ! In my 35 years in the industry,my more than 200 films,50tv shows,theatrical journey,Katori Amma of Happu ki Ultan Paltan will always occupy a special place in my heart, its the longest role I have played.”

She added, “What made it special was the love of the audience, wherever I went people spoke of Nimbu Nichod dungi, Naspeete..along with Ddlj, Hahk,Hero no-1,kkhh dialogues."

Thanking the makers of the show, she added, "I would like to thank the writers,specially Manoj Santoshi, the Directors, Producers for creating such a beautiful, multidimensional character! Thank you audience for the love you gave, to my coactors,the makeup, hair costumes,set,spot boys,....will miss you all specially my dogs on the set, who I fed n loved...Thank you.”

The pictures shared by the actress capture cheerful moments from the sets of the show. One picture shows the team celebrating with a cake.

In another picture, Himani is seen posing with her co-stars in a funny moment with their hair standing upright.

Another picture captures the actress smiling warmly alongside fellow cast members in traditional attire.

Talking about Himani Shivpuri, the actress has been a part of the Hindi film and television industry for over four decades.

She has appeared in hit films such as Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Pardes, Hero No.1, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Koyla, Hero No 1, and many others.

–IANS

rd/