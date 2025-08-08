Himani Shivpuri reveals 'Raksha Bandhan has always held a sacred place in my heart'

August 08, 2025 10:34 PM हिंदी

Mumbai, Aug 8 (IANS) We will be celebrating the auspicious festival of Rakshabhandhan on Saturday. Just like us, several prominent television personalities have a special place in their hearts for Rakhi.

Veteran actress Himani Shivpuri, who plays Katori Amma in "Happu Ki Ultan Paltan," revealed that her brother, Himanshu, has been her biggest support and strength.

"Even today, despite his busy schedule, he makes it a point to travel all the way to tie Rakhi and celebrate together. For me, he is not just a brother; he is like a father, always guiding me, supporting me through life’s highs and lows. This year, too, he’s coming down for Raksha Bandhan, and I am filled with excitement."

Additionally, Vidisha Srivastava aka Anita Bhabi from "Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai" shared that she shares a bond full of laughter, pranks, and deep affection with her brother Gaurav.

Disclosing this year's Rakhi plan, she added, "I wanted to make it extra special for him. I have planned to surprise him by cooking his absolute favourite dish, matar paneer with puris, something he has always loved since childhood. I have also picked out a thoughtful gift that aligns with his hobbies."

Furthermore, Priyamvada Kant, who will be seen as Latika in the forthcoming drama "Gharwali Pedwali" said that as a kid, she used to long for a brother.

"I used to see my friends tying rakhis to their brothers, and somewhere deep inside, I wished I had someone too", she shared.

However, her wish came true as she met actor Ayaaz Ahmed, who became the brother she never had.

"Every year since then, I have personally crafted a rakhi and tied it around his wrist. It’s our little tradition. Ayaaz is not just a brother; he is my safe space in this big city. This Raksha Bandhan, too, I have made a special rakhi for him, and I am excited to see his reaction. I am going to demand a big gift from him this time (laughs)," she concluded.

