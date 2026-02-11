Himani Shivpuri recalls watching Broadway with Ranbir Kapoor during the 'Aa Ab Laut Chalen' shoot

Mumbai, Feb 11 (IANS) Veteran actress Himani Shivpuri recently bumped into Bollywood heartthrob Ranbir Kapoor, and she was left impressed by the unmatched charm and sanskar of the 'Barfi' actor.

Calling Ranbir a 'warm, gracious and talented actor, she revealed that he complimented her, saying that she still looks the same even after so many years.

"Good morning! It was wonderful meeting Ranbir! Such a warm, gracious and talented actor,he got up and touched my feet, complimenting me Maam you look the same! (sic)," Himani wrote on her IG, along with a photo of herself posing with the 'Animal' actor.

She shared that during their meeting, Ranbir remembered the time he was studying in the U.S and used to visit the set of their movie "Aa Ab Laut Chalen", which was directed by Ranbir's actor father, Rishi Kapoor, and featured Akshaye Khanna, Aishwarya Rai, and Rajesh Khanna as the primary cast.

Himani recalled how Rishi Kapoor used to push her and Ranbir to watch musicals.

Back in the day, they ended up witnessing several Broadway shows such as "Cats", "Phantom of the Opera", and "Sound of Music" in the company of Satish Kaushik, Paresh Rawal, Saroj Khan, and others.

Reflecting on the good old days, the veteran actress added, "Ha ha the Rk charm and sanskar, he recalled the Aa ab laut chalen days when he was studying in US and used to come on the sets, and Chintuji used to push him to go and watch pays and musicals with me! My first visit to US, besides shopping I was watching, the Broadway shows. It was amazing outdoor, the amazing RK hospitality, and we watched Cats, Phantom of the Opera, Sound of Music, and many more with Satish Kaushik, Paresh Rawal, Bhattiji, Saroj Khan,sometimes Ash …what a time..@ranbirkapoor. (sic)"

--IANS

pm/