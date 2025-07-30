Himachal Pradesh: Last date for insurance of maize, paddy crops in Kangra extended to July 31

Kangra, July 30 (IANS) Farmers in Kangra, Himachal Pradesh, now have until July 31 to get their insurance of maize and paddy crops under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY), the central government’s flagship crop insurance scheme. Originally slated to end on June 30, the deadline was extended due to delayed monsoon and sowing activities.

The scheme offers protection against natural calamities such as cyclones, lightning, landslides, waterlogging, and other weather-related damages. To spread awareness, the Agriculture Department has been conducting village-level camps to inform farmers about the benefits and enrollment process under PMFBY.

Speaking to IANS, Shailesh Paul Sood, Subject Matter Specialist at the Agriculture Department in Nurpur, said, “Farmers growing maize and paddy should avail of this opportunity before the July 31 deadline. The scheme provides compensation of up to Rs 2,400 per kanal (a unit of land measurement used in parts of India and Pakistan) for a nominal premium of Rs 48 per kanal.”

He further explained that for farmers who have taken agricultural loans via the Kisan Credit Card (KCC), crop insurance is automatically enrolled by their bank. However, such farmers must verify that the insurance premium has indeed been deducted from their accounts.

Farmers without loans can register for the scheme through Lok Mitra Kendras by submitting a photograph, identity proof, address proof, and Khasra number. The designated insurance company under the scheme handles claims and compensation in case of verified crop damage.

Last year, over 4,400 farmers in Kangra received a total compensation of Rs 83.41 lakh, demonstrating the tangible benefits of the scheme during times of crop failure due to adverse weather conditions.

Meanwhile on February 18, 2025, the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana marked its nine-year anniversary, celebrating close to a decade of empowering the farmers of India. Launched in 2016 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the scheme offers a comprehensive shield against crop losses caused by unpredictable natural hazards. This protection not only stabilises farmers' income but also encourages them to adopt innovative practices.

Crop insurance is an important risk mitigation tool to protect farmers from natural calamities. It aims at providing financial support to farmers suffering crop loss/damage arising out of natural calamities like hailstorm, drought, floods, cyclones, heavy and unseasonal rains, disease and pests etc.

Witnessing the success and potential of the scheme, the Union Cabinet in January 2025 had approved the continuation of the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana and Restructured Weather Based Crop Insurance Scheme till 2025-26 with a total budget of Rs 69,515.71 crore.

The PMFBY envisages use of improved technology including satellite imagery, drones, Unmanned Aerial Vehicle and remote sensing.

