March 05, 2026 12:42 PM हिंदी

Hilary Duff says she got 'zero education' as a child star

Los Angeles, March 5 (IANS) Actress-singer Hilary Duff says she spent much of her child and teenage years on film and TV sets rather than in school and hence she received “zero education.”

In a new interview on Jessie Ware and her mom Lennie's Table Manners podcast, Duff opened up about not getting a traditional education as a young entertainer.

"(I received) zero education, but I know a lot about a lot of things," said Duff.

The host asked if the Lizzie McGuire alum was homeschooled. She winced in response and said, “My mom was like, can you just go get your GED (General Educational Development)?”

Duff didn't ultimately get her GED, but she's "happy" with her level of education these days, reports people.com.

"I feel like I educated myself on my own of different things I was interested in," she said.

"I love to read," continued the musician.

"I mean, I don't have as much time as I would like to read, but I really enjoy reading."

Duff was then asked if she would want to return to school as an adult.

"I think I'm past the window of caring that my education wasn't great because I feel like I got strengths in other areas, and it kind of helps," said the "Roommates" artist.

"And I'm not shy to ask a question about something."

Duff added, "I know that my life was different than most, and I don't need to be embarrassed that I don't know when, like, a certain war took place. There's Google for that and ChatGPT."

She also spoke about learning from son Luca, 13, whom she shares with ex-husband Mike Comrie.

"Honestly, something that's been so cool is connecting to my kid and having him teach me stuff that I didn't know about because he is getting a really great education," said Duff, who also shares three daughters with husband Matthew Koma.

When it comes to her children's futures, Duff said "it'll be way more important for them" to get educations.

--IANS

dc/

