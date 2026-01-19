‘HIL helped me grow as a striker, handle pressure moments better’: Lalremsiami on how league toughened her for future battles

New Delhi, Jan 19 (IANS) Bengal Tigers forward Lalremsiami shared her thoughts on the team’s second-place finish in the Women’s Hockey India League (HIL) 2025-26, describing the season as a meaningful learning opportunity for both herself and the team, and expressed confidence that they will improve and reach a higher position next year.

“It was a very good season for us and I got a lot to learn from it. Of course, we wanted to win the title and become champions, but as a team I think we performed really well. Sometimes the final result is not in your control, but overall, I really liked the HIL this time. We enjoyed it a lot and learnt a lot together,” Lalremsiami said.

The Tigers played several tense matches that went to penalty shootouts, including the final against SG Pipers. Looking back on those moments, the Indian veteran mentioned that the team prioritised trusting their own strengths rather than overanalysing the results.

“In our matches against the Pipers earlier, one game went to a shootout after we conceded late, and in the other we dominated most of the match but couldn’t score. So, we felt the matches were ours to win and that we had let them slip rather than being outplayed. Before the final, the idea was simple – play our game, focus on ourselves and our skills, and try to finish the match in regulation time. Unfortunately, it didn’t happen, but the experience was very important for all of us.”

Following a sluggish start to the tournament, the Bengal Tigers found consistency and momentum as the league progressed. Lalremsiami attributed this progress to the team's environment, effective communication, and leadership, which fostered strong on-field chemistry in a brief time.

“We didn’t have much time to build combinations, but everyone – players and coaches – gave 100 percent to understand each other quickly. Our team culture and communication were very good, and that helped us on the pitch. Senior players handled the team very well and guided the younger players. Everyone played their own game, and that consistency was very important for us.”

Looking forward, the 25-year-old clearly expressed the team’s goal. “Last time we finished third; this season we finished second. Next season, we will definitely aim for the trophy,” she said.

Lalremsiami had one of her best seasons individually, netting three goals and ranking among the top five scorers in the tournament after playing the entire campaign as a striker.

“In the last season, I was playing more as a midfielder, but this season I played the entire tournament as a striker. That gave me more chances to score goals. The midfielders and defenders supported me a lot, and I’m really grateful for that. I enjoyed this season and I’m happy with how I played.”

She mentioned that the league greatly enhanced her decision-making skills within the circle.

“As a striker, you have to make quick decisions in 1v1 situations and under pressure inside the circle. In HIL, I experienced a lot of those moments. Sometimes I made wrong decisions early on, but match by match I learned what to do better. Especially inside the circle, my decision-making has improved a lot.”

Lalremsiami emphasised the significance of familiarity and leadership within the strong Indian core of the Tigers squad.

“Players like Vandana, Monika, and Gurjeet are our seniors, and we play together for India, but we hadn’t played together for some time. Reuniting in HIL was exciting and a lot of fun. As Indian players, we understand our responsibility to guide the juniors, communicate well under pressure and help everyone play their natural game. I think we succeeded in doing that.”

The forward also emphasised how leagues such as the Women’s HIL boost the confidence of Indian players. “HIL is a huge stage. Young players dream of playing here and playing alongside foreign players. When you start, the confidence may not be very high, but with time it increases a lot. For both seniors and youngsters, this league is very important for improvement.”

With a busy international schedule approaching, including the Women’s 2026 FIH Hockey World Cup Qualifiers in Hyderabad in March 2026, the Asian Games, and other major tournaments, Lalremsiami is confident that her HIL experience will be vital.

“We will play many high-pressure matches where shootouts can decide the result. In HIL, we faced many of those situations, so mentally it helps a lot. Even when you miss or fail, you learn. I want to keep improving, score more goals and build confidence in my skills. This experience will definitely help me in the upcoming World Cup qualifiers and future tournaments.”

