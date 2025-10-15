October 15, 2025 11:02 AM हिंदी

Hijab row: Kochi school reopens amid police presence, Kerala govt flags rights violation

Hijab row: Kochi school reopens amid police presence, Kerala govt flags rights violation

Kochi, Oct 15 (IANS) St. Rita’s Public School in Palluruthy in Kerala's Kochi reopened on Wednesday after being closed for two days following a controversy over the wearing of the hijab by a Class 8 student.

There was a strong police force outside the school. The girl, who had insisted on wearing the hijab, did not attend school, with her parent citing health issues for her absence.

The controversy erupted after the school authorities allegedly denied the student entry to the classroom for wearing a headscarf.

The incident triggered protests and drew widespread public attention, prompting an urgent government intervention.

The girl’s father, on Tuesday, stated that the family was willing to abide by the school’s regulations and wanted their daughter to continue her studies there.

“We do not want this to be exploited for any communal agenda,” he conveyed.

This stand was made public after a meeting between the family and school management representatives, mediated by Hibi Eden MP and Mohammed Shiyas, Ernakulam District Congress Committee president.

Anas, representing the family, reaffirmed their willingness to comply with the school’s uniform policy while firmly rejecting any attempts by external groups to escalate the issue.

Hibi Eden alleged that BJP-RSS groups had deliberately tried to stir unrest, asserting that “no one will be allowed to create communal divisions”.

But late Tuesday, State Education Minister V. Sivankutty said the government had intervened swiftly after receiving the student’s father’s complaint.

An inquiry conducted by the Ernakulam Deputy Director of Education found serious lapses on the part of the school authorities.

The inquiry report concluded that preventing a student from attending class for wearing a headscarf amounted to a grave misconduct and a violation of the Right to Education Act.

It further stated that the school’s action was contrary to the constitutional guarantee of religious freedom.

The government is expected to initiate further action based on the inquiry findings, with officials stressing that students’ rights must be fully protected.

Sivankutty also pointed out that the school authorities have been asked to come out with an action taken report, and it has to be submitted to the Education officials.

Meanwhile, the spokesperson of the school has made it clear that they will have a relook at the issue on Wednesday in the wake of the response from the Minister.

--IANS

sg/dpb

LATEST NEWS

I received death threats from the petrol mafia while collecting details for 'Diesel': Director Shanmugam Muthusamy

I received death threats from the petrol mafia while collecting details for 'Diesel': Director Shanmugam Muthusamy

Messi pips Neymar for most international assists record as Argentina beat Puerto Rico in friendly

Messi pips Neymar for most international assists record as Argentina thrash Puerto Rico in friendly

Tarun Garg to become 1st Indian MD & CEO of Hyundai Motor India from Jan 2026

Tarun Garg to become 1st Indian MD & CEO of Hyundai Motor India from Jan 2026

Sri Lanka's tax policies fueled 2022 economic crisis, hit education funding: Rights body

Sri Lanka's tax policies fueled 2022 economic crisis, hit education funding: Rights body

Anil Kapoor wraps up dubbing for ‘Subedaar’

Anil Kapoor wraps up dubbing for ‘Subedaar’

Indian Air Force, UK Royal Navy conduct joint exercise over Indian Ocean

Indian Air Force, UK Royal Navy conduct joint exercise over Indian Ocean

Parul Gulati’s Diwali celebrations are all about family, friends, mithai and playing cards

Parul Gulati’s Diwali celebrations are all about family, friends, mithai and playing cards

Shahid Kapoor congratulates brother Ishaan Khatter on Homebound: 'You go get em boy'

Shahid Kapoor congratulates brother Ishaan Khatter on Homebound: 'You go get em boy'

Priyanka Chopra shares glimpses of goodies for Malti: ‘Mama’s coming home’

Priyanka Chopra shares glimpses of goodies for Malti: ‘Mama’s coming home’

UNTCC 2025: Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi holds key defence talks with global military leaders

UNTCC 2025: Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi holds key defence talks with global military leaders