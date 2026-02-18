High Commission of India in Canberra hosts Team India ahead of 2nd T20I vs Australia

New Delhi, Feb 18 (IANS) The High Commission of India in Canberra extended a warm welcome to the Indian women’s team ahead of their second T20I of the three-match series against Australia, hosting the players and support staff at a special reception in Canberra.

The Indian contingent, led by captain Harmanpreet Kaur, attended the gathering organised by the diplomatic mission, which highlighted the strong support extended to the team even while competing overseas. Such engagements often provide players with a sense of familiarity and motivation, particularly during demanding international tours.

“It is truly a privilege for our team to be here at the Indian embassy in Australia. On behalf of the Indian women’s cricket team, I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude for this warm welcome and for making us feel at home. To the Indian community in Australia, to the Indian diaphorum, your support means more than you can imagine. Your encouragement strengthens us. Thank you once again to the embassy for hosting us and for constantly supporting Indian sports and Indian excellence abroad. Jai Hind, Jai Bharat,” head coach Amol Muzumdar said in an address.

A key highlight of the occasion was Harmanpreet presenting a specially signed team jersey to Irina Thakur, the Acting High Commissioner for India in Canberra, and a video of the same was shared by BCCI. The gesture symbolised appreciation for the High Commission’s continued encouragement of Indian athletes and reflected the close relationship between the team and the Indian diplomatic community abroad.

The reception came at a significant time in the series, with India aiming to maintain momentum against a strong Australian side on home soil.

Team India began the series in dominant fashion, securing a 21-run victory over Australia through the DLS method in a rain-affected opening T20I. After choosing to bowl first, India’s attack set the tone early, with Renuka Singh providing the breakthrough by dismissing Beth Mooney.

Australia attempted to stabilise, but Arundhati Reddy delivered a decisive spell that shifted momentum firmly in India’s favour. She removed key batters Phoebe Litchfield and Ellyse Perry in quick succession and finished with outstanding figures of 4 for 22, earning the Player of the Match Award. Her efforts triggered a collapse as Australia were bowled out for 133 in 18 overs.

Rain interruptions later revised India’s chase, but the visitors responded confidently. Shafali Verma led the charge with a brisk 21, while Smriti Mandhana ensured stability at the other end. India surged to 50 for 1 in just over five overs before further rain ended the contest, confirming a comfortable DLS win and giving them a 1–0 advantage in the series.

--IANS

vi/bsk/