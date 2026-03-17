Hezbollah has fired 2,000 missiles, rockets, and drones at Israeli civilians in last two weeks: Gideon Saar

Tel Aviv, March 17 (IANS) Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar on Tuesday termed the Joint Statement issued by the leaders of Canada, France, Germany, Italy and the United Kingdom on the escalating conflict between Israel and Hezbollah, as "a distorted view of reality".

Earlier in the day, leaders of the five countries issued a joint statement, highlighting their grave concern over the escalating violence in Lebanon and called for immediate de-escalation and meaningful engagement by Israeli and Lebanese representatives to negotiate a sustainable political solution.

"Hezbollah's attacks on Israel and the targeting of civilians must cease and they must disarm. We condemn Hezbollah’s decision to join Iran in hostilities, which further jeopardises regional peace and security. We condemn attacks directed at civilians, civilian infrastructure, health workers and infrastructure, as well as the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon. These actions are unacceptable, and we call on all parties to act in accordance with international humanitarian law," the Joint Statement read.

"A significant Israeli ground offensive would have devastating humanitarian consequences and could lead to a protracted conflict. It must be averted. The humanitarian situation in Lebanon, including ongoing mass displacement, is already deeply alarming. We reiterate our call for the full implementation of UNSC Resolution 1701 by all parties and support the efforts of the Government of Lebanon to disarm Hezbollah, prohibit Hezbollah’s military activities, and curb their armed hostilities. We stand in solidarity with the Lebanese government and people, who have been unwillingly drawn into conflict," it added.

However, Saar labelled it as a "distorted view of reality", highlighting that Israelis have been attacked unprovoked from Lebanese territory by Hezbollah since October 8, 2023.

"These are the same Israelis who for an entire year were forced to leave their homes due to relentless Hezbollah fire, yet the statement ignores their suffering. In the last two weeks, Hezbollah has fired approximately 2,000 missiles, rockets, and drones at Israeli civilians. Would the citizens of the countries that signed this statement agree to live under such terror? If these democracies were attacked in this way, would they accept a distorted symmetry between 'all parties' - equating a democratic state defending its citizens with a terror organization that has taken control over a neighbouring state?" the Israeli FM questioned.

"The statement includes no demand on the Lebanese government to stop the fire on Israel - or even to remove Hezbollah ministers from the government. The Lebanese government failed to disarm Hezbollah, and now it must take steps to immediately stop the firing towards Israel," he added.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Sunday that it has conducted a wave of strikes on Hezbollah infrastructure across Lebanon.

The Israeli Army struck launch sites in the Al-Qatrani area in southern Lebanon, from which Hezbollah militants planned to launch rockets imminently, the IDF said in a statement.

It noted that the IDF also dismantled Hezbollah elite Radwan Force command centres in Beirut, from which militants allegedly launched attacks on Israel, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Israeli army also issued immediate forced evacuation orders for residents in several neighbourhoods in the Lebanese capital.

In a statement, Israeli Army Spokesman Avichay Adraee urged residents of Haret Hreik, Ghobeiry, Laylaki, Hadath, Burj al-Barajneh, Tahwitat al-Ghadir, and Shiyah "to leave immediately and not to return until further notice," the Anadolu news agency reported.

He said the Israeli army would "forcefully operate" in these areas, citing what he called Hezbollah activities in the neighbourhoods.

Adraee threatened "to target anyone present near Hezbollah facilities, personnel, or military equipment in those locations".

Hezbollah said on Sunday it was also targeting several Israeli troop positions in villages close to the border.

--IANS

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