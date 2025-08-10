Here's why music director Vishal Chandrashekar considers this year's Raksha Bandhan different!

Chennai, Aug 10 (IANS) One of South India's top film music directors Vishal Chandrashekar, in whose family Raksha Bandhan is regularly celebrated, has now disclosed why he considers this year's celebration to be different.

Taking to his Instagram page to pen a lengthy post on the festival this year, the music director disclosed that this year, he got to meet two of his sisters together after a long time.

He wrote, "Some souls in this world remain untouched by the passage of time, and some relationships are so precious that even calling them family feels like an understatement.

"Today, I got to share one such special moment with my dear Suja akka and Priya akka. They’ve known me for as long as I can remember, from the days when I’d eat at their home, watch TV in their living room, and spend carefree afternoons in Kharagpur… all of this almost 30 years ago."

The music director went on to say, "Every year, Raksha Bandhan has been a tradition we’ve never missed. But this year was different, warmer somehow, because I got to meet both of them together after so long.

"For a few hours, it felt like stepping right back into my childhood. We laughed, we talked about the old days, and we marvelled at how far we’ve come, and yet how little has really changed in the way we feel about each other. PS - always a fan of Gege maami’s crispy dosai!"

The music director's post on his sisters drew instant attention and admiration not just from netizens but also from his sisters as well.

They responded to his post. While one sister said, "So true Vishal. kharagpur days were the best and they will always have a warm place in our hearts. Wonderful to meet you after long and so so glad some relationships never change", another sister said, "So proud to see Vishal grow up to be a successful musician , a celebrity and many accolades to gather . We remember you even as a kid had a penchant for music . Wishing you many more glorious titles to your credit . Keep the good work going."

