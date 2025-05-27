Here’s why Gurmeet Choudhary had to skip ‘hard-core weight training’

Mumbai, May 27 (IANS) Actor Gurmeet Choudhary shared that he planned a tough workout, but his kids, whom he lovingly tagged as his “two little bosses”, playfully hijacked it with a surprise makeover.

Gurmeet took to Instagram, as he shared a series of heart melting images and videos capturing a slice of classic 'dad life.' Instead of hitting the gym for a weightlifting session, the actor found himself at the mercy of his adorable little bosses Lianna and Divisha, who gave him a makeover.

“Today morning, I was all pumped for some hard-core weight training… But my two little bosses had other plans Before I could lift a dumbbell, they decided my face needed a makeover… Now I’m lifting blush and eyeliner instead of weights! #DadLife #MakeUpOverMuscles #MorningMotivationGoneCute,” he wrote as the caption.

Gurmeet and his wife Debina Bonnerjee first got married in 2011 and then tied the knot again in 2021. They had their first child, a daughter, in April 2022, and their second daughter in November 2022.

On the acting front, the actor was last seen in “Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein,” a romantic crime thriller television series on Netflix. Created and directed by Sidharth Sengupta, the series also stars Shweta Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin and Anchal Singh in the lead roles along with Saurabh Shukla, Surya Sharma, Arunoday Singh and Brijendra Kala playing supporting roles

Produced by Edgestorm Ventures Pvt Ltd, ‘Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein’ season 2, dropped on November 22, 2024 on Netflix.

Gurmeet and his wife Debina Bonnerjee rose to prominence after portraying Rama and Sita in the 2009 television epic 'Ramayana'. He then participated in the reality show Pati Patni Aur Woh with his then fiancee, Debina.

The actor then worked in shows such as “Geet-Hui Sabse Parayi,” ‘Punar Vivah”, “Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa”, “Nach Baliye 6,” “Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi (season 5)”.

Gurmeet's first film in Bollywood was in 2015 when he was cast as the character of Jaidev in the psychological thriller “Khamoshiyan”.

