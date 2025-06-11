June 11, 2025 6:00 PM हिंदी

Here’s how Manisha Koirala reconnects with her ‘body and breath’

Here’s how Manisha Koirala reconnects with her ‘body and breath’

Mumbai, June 11 (IANS) Bollywood actress Manisha Koirala recently shared a glimpse into her Pilates routine on social media.

In a short video, the 'Sanju' actor can be seen engaging in a mindful session, focusing on balance, strength, and inner calm. In the caption of the post, Koirala expressed how Pilates has become more than just a form of exercise for her. Manisha described Pilates as more than just a workout—she called it a way to reconnect with your body and breath.

Sharing her video, the ‘Heeramandi’ actress wrote, ‘Strong core, calm mind. Pilates isn’t just a workout — it’s a way to reconnect with your body and breath. Grateful for every movement, every stretch, every moment of stillness. @align.byafitstudios @aayushak thank you @sana__paudel for great class #PilatesLove #MindfulMovement #WellnessJourney.”

In recent weeks, Manisha has been actively sharing glimpses of her fitness journey, regularly posting workout videos that highlight her dedication to staying mentally and physically fit. A few days ago, the Dil Se actress shared a personal reflection, stating that she has come to realize age is no barrier when it comes to taking care of oneself.

She emphasized her renewed commitment to nurturing the well-being of her body, mind, and spirit, embracing a more holistic and mindful lifestyle.

“Age is not a barrier to start looking after oneself… I may have come to this realisation a little late, but better late than never. Here I am—devoted to the well-being of body, mind, and spirit. Blessed to have great friends in life @namgyal_singh who inspires me—not just in fitness, but in how she defeats life’s toughest moments with strength and a warm smile,” the 54-year-old actress wrote as the caption.

Talking about womanhood, Manisha added, “Here’s to womanhood (never an easy ride), to life, to friendship, and to aging with grace. Here’s to choosing people who add meaning to our lives.”

On the professional front, Manisha Koirala was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s OTT debut, “Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar.” Set against the backdrop of Lahore’s historic Heera Mandi during the Indian independence era, the series explored the lives of tawaifs (courtesans) and delved into how their personal and political journeys were shaped by the complexities of British colonial rule.

--IANS

ps/

LATEST NEWS

Sarah Jessica Parker reveals why she says no to fan requests for selfies

Sarah Jessica Parker reveals why she says no to fan requests for selfies

Varun Chakravathy remains No. 3 T20I bowler; England's Rashid rises to second

Varun Chakravathy remains No. 3 T20I bowler; England's Rashid rises to second

Avika Gor gets ‘rokafied’, shares pictures from special day

Avika Gor gets ‘rokafied’, shares pictures from special day

Marco Jansen and Kagiso Rabada pick two wickets each as South Africa reduce Australia to 67/4 at Lunch on Day 1 of the World Test Championship 2025 Final at the Lord's in London on Wednesday. Photo credit: ICC

WTC Final: Jansen, Rabada pick two wickets each as South Africa reduce Australia to 67/4 at Lunch

Only Aadhaar authenticated users can book Tatkal tickets on IRCTC website from July 1

Only Aadhaar authenticated users can book Tatkal tickets on IRCTC website from July 1

Indian players have some serious skills: Tim Walsh backs Rugby Premier League to shape India’s Olympic dream

Indian players have some serious skills: Tim Walsh backs Rugby Premier League to shape India’s Olympic dream

Diljit Dosanjh-starrer ‘Sardar Ji 3’ faces opposition on its release over alleged inclusion of Pakistani artists

Diljit Dosanjh-starrer ‘Sardar Ji 3’ faces opposition on its release over alleged inclusion of Pakistani artists

Makers of Pawan Kalyan's 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu' praise VFX firm for unleashing "visual brilliance" in film!

Makers of Pawan Kalyan's 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu' praise VFX firm for unleashing "visual brilliance" in film!

Abhijeet Gupta seizes sole lead as Round 7 shakes up leaderboard in the Delhi International Open Grandmasters Chess Tournament 2025 in New Delhi on WEdnesday. Photo credit: DCA

Delhi Open Chess: Abhijeet Gupta seizes sole lead as Round 7 shakes up leaderboard

PM Modi praised me for work done abroad as part of all-party delegation: Samajwadi Party MP

PM Modi praised me for work done abroad as part of all-party delegation: Samajwadi Party MP