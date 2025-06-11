Here’s how Manisha Koirala reconnects with her ‘body and breath’

Mumbai, June 11 (IANS) Bollywood actress Manisha Koirala recently shared a glimpse into her Pilates routine on social media.

In a short video, the 'Sanju' actor can be seen engaging in a mindful session, focusing on balance, strength, and inner calm. In the caption of the post, Koirala expressed how Pilates has become more than just a form of exercise for her. Manisha described Pilates as more than just a workout—she called it a way to reconnect with your body and breath.

Sharing her video, the ‘Heeramandi’ actress wrote, ‘Strong core, calm mind. Pilates isn’t just a workout — it’s a way to reconnect with your body and breath. Grateful for every movement, every stretch, every moment of stillness. @align.byafitstudios @aayushak thank you @sana__paudel for great class #PilatesLove #MindfulMovement #WellnessJourney.”

In recent weeks, Manisha has been actively sharing glimpses of her fitness journey, regularly posting workout videos that highlight her dedication to staying mentally and physically fit. A few days ago, the Dil Se actress shared a personal reflection, stating that she has come to realize age is no barrier when it comes to taking care of oneself.

She emphasized her renewed commitment to nurturing the well-being of her body, mind, and spirit, embracing a more holistic and mindful lifestyle.

“Age is not a barrier to start looking after oneself… I may have come to this realisation a little late, but better late than never. Here I am—devoted to the well-being of body, mind, and spirit. Blessed to have great friends in life @namgyal_singh who inspires me—not just in fitness, but in how she defeats life’s toughest moments with strength and a warm smile,” the 54-year-old actress wrote as the caption.

Talking about womanhood, Manisha added, “Here’s to womanhood (never an easy ride), to life, to friendship, and to aging with grace. Here’s to choosing people who add meaning to our lives.”

On the professional front, Manisha Koirala was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s OTT debut, “Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar.” Set against the backdrop of Lahore’s historic Heera Mandi during the Indian independence era, the series explored the lives of tawaifs (courtesans) and delved into how their personal and political journeys were shaped by the complexities of British colonial rule.

