August 07, 2025 3:25 PM हिंदी

Here’s how Alia Bhatt spends her 'perfect mornings'

Here’s how Alia Bhatt spends her 'perfect mornings'

Mumbai, Aug 7 (IANS) Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt, on Thursday, took to social media to give a glimpse into what her perfect morning looks like.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the ‘Raazi’ actress shared a selfie from her vacation in London, giving a peek into how she starts her day on a calm and refreshing note. In the photo, Alia is seen sitting on a chair, enjoying her coffee on a bright and sunny day. She simply captioned the post with the words “perfect mornings,” accompanied by a coffee and sun sticker. Alia also tagged the hotel where she was staying in London. To set the mood, she added Kali Uchis’s soothing track “All I Can Say” as the background music for her story.

During her trip, the ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ actress also shared a heartwarming reel featuring a sweet moment with her husband and actor Ranbir Kapoor. The video shows her blushing as Ranbir helps her twirl at different spots around London. Alia is seen sporting a range of looks — from a cosy sweater and a classic white T-shirt to a tube top, and even donning Ranbir’s cap from his clothing brand.

On the professional front, Alia Bhatt was last seen in Vasan Bala’s directorial “Jigra,” where she not only played the lead role but also served as producer. The film followed the emotional journey of a young woman determined to rescue her brother from a foreign prison after he is wrongfully accused of a crime.

Up next, Alia will be seen in “Alpha” alongside Sharvari. The two actresses will take on action-packed roles as elite super agents in this high-octane spy thriller. Directed by Shiv Rawail, “Alpha” is set to hit theatres during the big Christmas holiday weekend in 2025.

The film marks the seventh installment in Yash Raj Films' growing spy universe, which began with the “Tiger” series starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif.

--IANS

ps/

LATEST NEWS

India’s electronics exports surge 47 pc in Q1, set to reach $46-50 billion in FY26

India’s electronics exports surge 47 pc in Q1, set to reach $46-50 billion in FY26

Japan: Torrential rain batters quake-hit Hokuriku, triggers flooding and transport disruptions (File iamge)

Japan: Torrential rain batters quake-hit Hokuriku, triggers flooding and transport disruptions

Hikal Limited swings into loss of Rs 22.4 crore in Q1

Pharma firm Hikal Limited swings into loss of Rs 22.4 crore in Q1

PM Modi's Maldives visit perfect combination of substantive action and symbolic reset

'PM Modi's Maldives visit perfect combination of substantive action and symbolic reset'

'Bigg Boss 19' set to abide by the 'a new season, a new sarkaar' rule

'Bigg Boss 19' set to abide by the 'a new season, a new sarkaar' rule

UNHCR urges Pakistan to stop deportation of vulnerable Afghan refugees

UNHCR urges Pakistan to stop deportation of vulnerable Afghan refugees

Arjun Rampal celebrates 24 years in cinema with unseen pictures from the sets of 'Moksha'

Arjun Rampal celebrates 24 years in cinema with unseen pictures from the sets of 'Moksha'

realme P Series: A legacy built one generation at a time

realme P Series: A legacy built one generation at a time

Indian diplomat commends Australian professor for promotion of Hindi language

Indian diplomat commends Australian professor for promotion of Hindi language

Trump’s tariffs ‘shocking’, India’s growing economy is a key strength: Former US Official (IANS Interview)

Trump tariffs ‘shocking’, India’s growing economy its major strength: Lisa Curtis (IANS Interview)