Here is why Salman Khan is not able to step out much

Mumbai, June 22 (IANS) It is a well-known fact that Salman Khan has been facing security threats since 2018, restricting his outdoor activities to just shooting and promotions.

During his latest appearance in season three of "The Great Indian Kapil Show", where Salman appeared as the first guest of the season, he revealed what it is like being him.

When host Kapil Sharma asked Salman about the downside of being Salman, the 'Tiger Zinda Hain' actor said, "If you consider this a downside, then I do not get to go out much. But if you want that, then you must give up everything you have. Go on, step out and roam wherever you like, do whatever you want."

However, Salman shared that he likes this about his lifestyle as he himself does not like to get out much. He added, "I actually prefer this. As it is, I don't step out much. I go on shoots and then come home. From home to one airport then another airport, then another one, and so on. From there to a hotel, then the shoot, back to the hotel, then another airport, and finally home again. Then it's from home to the studio and back. This has been my life for the past thirty-thirty-five years."

Refreshing your memory, it all started when gangster Lawrence Bishnoi threatened to kill Salman during one of his court hearings of the 1998 Blackbuck poaching case. This was followed by multiple threats against the 'Kick' actor over the years.

In another incident, back in April 2024, two shooters allegedly part of the Bishnoi gang opened fire outside Salman’s Bandra residence.

Later on, the forces were able to apprehend the suspects. After this, the actor's security was tightened multifold. Even bulletproof glass was installed on the balcony of his home, along with additional CCTV surveillance near his residence.

