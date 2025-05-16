May 16, 2025 1:32 AM हिंदी

Here is the one thing that can brighten up Rashmika Mandanna's whole day

Mumbai, May 15 (IANS) Actress Rashmika Mandanna has disclosed the one thing that can brighten up her whole day.

According to the 'Animal' actress, the right scent makes her go hmmmm.

She took to her social media and posted a couple of jaw-dropping clicks in a red velvet dress. Rashmika looked captivating in messy hair, with huge hoop earrings.

For the makeup, the diva opted for a red-toned lip color, with matching eye shadow and blush.

We could also see Rashmika spraying herself with a good fragrance.

"Is it just me, or do you also agree that the right scent can brighten up your whole day? I don’t know, it just makes me go hmmmmm… that’s sooo nice!," Rashmika captioned the post.

In another update, Rashmika performed the mahurat clap for the upcoming film of rumored beau Vijay Deverakonda's brother Anand Devekonda's next titled, "Production No. 32" for now. He will be sharing the screen with Vaishnavi Chaitanya in his next.

The makers, Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas, took to social media and posted glimpses from the launch ceremony, along with the caption, “And it begins for the MOST RELATABLE LOVE STORY. @SitharaEnts Production No. 32 takes off with a puja ceremony full of love & regular shoot commences this June. Clap by Rashmika, camera switch-on by Shivaji and script handover by Venky Atluri & Kalyan Shankar (sic).”

Work-wise, Rashmika is currently occupied with "Thama," co-starring Ayushmann Khurrana.

The project is going to be a part of Maddock Films' successful horror-comedy universe consisting of "Stree", "Stree2", "Munjya", and "Bhediya".

Backed by Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik, the story of "Thama" has been provided by Niren Bhatt, Suresh Mathew, and Arun Fulara. Presented by Maddock Films, "Thama" will also see Paresh Rawal and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in key roles.

On the work front, Rashmika's promising lineup further includes "Kubera", "Pushpa 3", "The Girlfriend", and "Rainbow".

--IANS

pm/

