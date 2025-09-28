Hema Malini shares her and Dharmendra’s long association with Lata Mangeshkar on her birth anniversary

Mumbai, Sep 28 (IANS) Veteran actress Hema Malini, on Sunday, paid a heartfelt tribute to the legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar on her birth anniversary.

Sharing a beautiful fan-made collage on Instagram, the ‘Sholay’ actress reminisced about her and Dharmendra’s long-standing association with the “Nightingale of India.” Hema also acknowledged the countless contributions the melody queen made to her career and to the world of music. Taking to her Instagram handle, the actress posted a video featuring her cherished memories with the late iconic singer.

For the caption, Hema Malini wrote, “Wonderful memories of the Nightingale of India, melody queen Lata Mangeshkar. One of my fans has made this beautiful collage and I felt very emotional as my and Dharamji's association with her goes back a long way. Her contribution to my career and to the world are countless. I pay my tribute to her on her birth anniversary @lata_mangeshkar #birthday #latamangeshkar.”

Lata Mangeshkar lent her melodious voice to numerous songs in Hema Malini’s films, creating timeless musical moments that remain unforgettable. The legendary singer shared a warm and affectionate bond with both Dharmendra and Hema Malini, enjoying a special relationship with their family and collaborating on several films with the veteran actor.

In 2022, Hema shared her grief on social media following the death of singer Lata Mangeshkar. She had written, “Feb 6 is a dark day for us - the legend who has given us a treasure trove of lilting songs, the Nightingale of India, Lataji, has left us to continue her divine music in heaven. It is a personal loss for me as our affection & admiration for each other was mutual.”

Lata Mangeshkar passed away on February 6, 2022, due to multiple organ failure. At the age of 92, she had been hospitalized on January 8 after being diagnosed with pneumonia and Covid-19.

Born on September 28, 1929, in Indore, Lata Mangeshkar enjoyed an extraordinary career spanning over eight decades. She lent her voice to more than 2,000 films across various Indian languages.

