Hema Malini, Jaya Bachchan, Poonam Dhillon attend late Anand Sagar's prayer meet

February 16, 2026 9:19 PM हिंदी

Mumbai Feb 16 (IANS) Veteran stars Hema Malini, Jaya Bachchan and Poonam Dhillon attended the prayer meet of producer Anand Sagar, the son of legendary filmmaker Ramanand Sagar Chopra.

The actresses were seen offering their condolences to the Sagar family and also spoke to the people present at the prayer meet held in Mumbai.

For the uninitiated, Anand Sagar passed away in Mumbai on February 13, 2026. He was one of the co-producers of the popular television series, Ramayan that released in 1987 and that was written and directed by his father, Ramanand Sagar.

The official statement about his demise sent by his team and family, read, "It is with deep sorrow and profound grief, Sagar family announces the sad demise of their beloved father, Shri Anand Ramanand Sagar Chopra, who passed away peacefully today, 13th February 2026 (sic)."

The statement further read, "Son of legendary Ramanand Sagar, creator of the original 1987 TV series Ramayan, Anand ji was part of the second generation managing Sagar Arts. A man of warmth, dignity, and values, Shri Anand Ramanand Sagar Chopra touched many lives with his kindness, wisdom, and gentle spirit. He will be fondly remembered by family, friends, and all those who had the privilege of knowing him (sic).”

"The last rites ceremony will be held on: Date: Friday, 13th February 2026...Time: 4:30 PM...Venue: Hindu Smashan Bhumi (Pavan Hans), Mumbai (sic)," it concluded. Talking about the superhit television series Ramayan, featured actors Arun Govil, Dipika Chikhlia, Sunil Lahri, Arvind Trivedi and Dara Singh in important roles.

Apart from television serials, Sagar Arts, the production company also produced Hindi films such as Geet (1970), Lalkaar (1972), Jalte Badan (1973), Charas (1976), Prem Bandhan (1979), Armaan (1981), Baghavat (1982), Romance (1983), Salma (1985), 1971 (2007), Rabba Main Kya Karoon (2013), Mitwaa (2015).

