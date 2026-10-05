Helly Shah opens up on playing an unpredictable Arohi in ‘Ishqa Ishqa’

Mumbai, Oct 5 (IANS) Actress Helly Shah has opened up about what drew her to her role as Arohi in ‘Ishqa Ishqa.’

She described the character as a complex mix of intelligence, vulnerability, and intense emotions. She said portraying someone who can move between vulnerable and dangerous sides made the role both challenging and exciting for her. Talking about playing Arohi, Helly Shah shared, “Arohi loves Kabir with absolute intensity, but for her, love and possession are almost the same thing. She doesn’t believe in halfway emotions. What drew me to her was that she is not simply obsessive.”

“She is intelligent, strategic and deeply emotional, which makes her unpredictable. There is vulnerability in her, but there is also a side of her that can be incredibly dangerous. Playing someone who can move between those two sides was challenging and exciting for me.”

Speaking about playing Kabir, Satyajeet Dubey said, “Kabir is a sensitive person who finds himself caught in a situation that becomes increasingly difficult to escape. While Suhani brings a sense of peace and emotional clarity into his life, Arohi’s intense presence continues to make it difficult for him to truly move forward. As Kabir tries to find a way out and build a different life for himself, he keeps getting pulled back into a situation he never imagined he would be in. His journey is really about finding a way through a situation that seems to have no easy way out.”

Sharing her experience of playing Suhani, Anushka Kaushik added, “Suhani is grounded, emotionally aware and has a clear understanding of what she wants from a relationship. She believes that love should come with trust and space, and that really shaped the way I approached her. At the same time, there is a quiet strength to her that becomes more evident as the story unfolds. Playing Suhani meant navigating emotions and relationships that are not always as simple as they seem, and that made the character a very fulfilling one to portray.”

Speaking about the series, Amogh Dusad, Director and Head of AVOD Content, Prime Video India, said, “Ishqa Ishqa takes the emotion and feeling of love and explores what happens when it becomes intertwined with obsession, control and the fear of letting go. The series has an intriguing emotional dynamic at its core, with characters who are constantly pulled between chaos and calm, intensity and stability.”

On Monday, the makers released the trailer on social media. The trailer introduces Arohi (played by Helly Shah), Kabir (played by Satyajeet Dubey) and Suhani (played by Anushka Kaushik), three lives caught in an increasingly complicated emotional conflict.

Written by Rajesh Bachchani and directed by Amit Kumar Jha, the series is set to stream on Prime Video from 7th October.

--IANS

ps/