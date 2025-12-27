December 27, 2025 8:12 PM हिंदी

Helen Flanagan talks about 'up and down' Christmas without kids

Los Angeles, Dec 27 (IANS) Reality star Helen Flanagan has spoken about her struggles as she battles through an "up and down" festive season without her children amidst a spat with the father of her kids, Scott Sinclair.

The 35 year old former ‘Coronation Street’ star took to Instagram to shed light on her emotional state following her public criticism of the ex-footballer's parenting decisions, reports ‘Mirror.co.uk’.

Recently, Helen didn't mince words when she called her former partner a "piece of s**t" for choosing to enjoy himself in Abu Dhabi instead of attending their son's nativity play.

As per ‘Mirror.co.uk’, however, setting the drama aside for a moment, she posted a picture of herself in a pink halterneck top, reclining on a chair and gazing upwards.

In her honest caption, Helen, who is currently playing the Wicked Queen in Liverpool's Snow White pantomime over the holiday season, wrote, "Been a bit up and down mood wise the past few days. So not really been on my social so thought we could have a catch up”.

She then shared a nostalgic photo from last year's Christmas celebrations with her three children Matilda, 10, Delilah, seven, and Charlie, four.

Helen ended her relationship with her former fiancé in 2022 after being together for 13 years. She continued, "I struggled with the kids going for Christmas a few days before they went. I know it's just a day. They went on the 22nd and I don't get them back until I finish panto”.

Referring to the photo, she shared, "This was last year at my mum's. Been a bit up and down mood wise the past few days”.

It's been a rocky road for parents-of-three, Helen and Scott, who called time on their relationship in 2022. Just last week, Helen called Scott "a piece of s***" in the scathing rant,

