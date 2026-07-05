July 05, 2026 12:15 PM हिंदी

Helen Flanagan sells 'forever' home after slashing price

Helen Flanagan sells 'forever' home after slashing price

Los Angeles, July 5 (IANS) Reality star Helen Flanagan has reduced the price of her six-bedroom home multiple times before she sold it more than one year after the property was put for sale on the market.

The 35-year-old actress and model had been living at the family home in Bolton, Lancashire, for years after splitting from her ex-partner, Scott Sinclair, reports ‘Mirror.co.uk’.

However, she had to start looking for a new place after the footballer decided to sell the house, a decision that's thought to have left Helen devastated. She has since moved out.

As per ‘Mirror.co.uk’, the home was initially put on the market for At the current mid-market rate, 1 British Pound (GBP) is equal to approximately $2 million before being reduced to $ 1.6 million after just four weeks on the market.

However, the house failed to attract buyers despite Helen reportedly spending $200, 000 of her own money to renovate the mansion.

The price was eventually slashed again to $ 1.3 million , a reduction of more than a third of the original valuation, and the home finally sold in May, one year after it was put on the market. Documents seen by the Mail reportedly revealed that the sale only went through after a further $66,700 was knocked off the price tag. As per the Land Registry records, the house was bought by a couple for $ 1.2 million.

Earlier this year, Helen, who shares three children, Matilda, 11, Delilah, 8, and Charlie, 5, with her ex, said she was saddened by her ex's decision to put the property, which they previously hoped would be their "forever" home, up for sale.

She told The Mirror, "His decision to sell the family has broken my heart. His reason for selling is financial, as he isn't currently signed to a football club, but it makes me angry when he spends money on fancy holidays and constant trips to Dubai”.

“Scott has other properties he could sell, too - his mother lives in a house similar to mine and yet that hasn't been put up for sale. I worry about my future and my security”, she added.

--IANS

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