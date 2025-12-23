Hegseth signals cultural reset at Pentagon, rejects ‘political correctness’

Washington, Dec 23 (IANS) US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth signalled a sharp cultural and ideological shift within the Pentagon, saying the Trump administration is restoring a “warrior ethos” and moving away from what he described as political correctness in the US military.

Speaking at a Mar-a-Lago news conference on Monday with President Donald Trump and senior national security officials, Hegseth said the Department of Defence is refocusing on merit, readiness and deterrence as it rebuilds America’s armed forces.

“We put into law merit-based, we put into law getting rid of DEI and political correctness,” Hegseth said, referring to provisions enacted under the current administration.

Hegseth said the shift has already had an impact on military recruiting and morale, describing renewed enthusiasm within the ranks as the Pentagon moves back to what he called its core mission.

“You’ve seen it in record recruiting,” he said. “We’re rebuilding the military.”

The Secretary of War said the administration is restoring deterrence across multiple domains, including at the border, at sea and in space, arguing that strength is the most effective way to prevent conflict.

“We’re reestablishing deterrence,” Hegseth said. “Whether that’s at the border, whether it’s through Golden Dome… American strength is back on the world stage,” he added.

He said new investments in shipbuilding and advanced capabilities reflect a long-term commitment to military power that future generations would recognise as decisive.

“This new class, these new investments will be the types of things that for decades, for centuries, the American people will look back and thank President Trump,” Hegseth said.

Hegseth added that the administration is developing new operational concepts and deploying advanced technologies across all domains, from undersea to space, to ensure US forces retain an edge over potential adversaries.

“Sea power that always has to be decisive has been in the history of America and will continue to be under the leadership of President Trump,” he said.

Debates over military culture, diversity policies and readiness have intensified in recent years, with critics arguing that non-combat priorities have diluted focus on warfighting.

--IANS

lkj/rs