Heeraben Modi’s third death anniversary: Manoj Muntashir shares heart-wrenching account of PM's grief

New Delhi, Dec 30 (IANS) As the nation observes the third death anniversary of Heeraben Modi, the beloved mother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who left this world on this day in 2022 at the age of 99, a touching revelation by renowned poet and lyricist Manoj Muntashir has touched countless hearts across the country.

In a deeply moving recount shared on the "Modi Story" platform, Muntashir described the profound bond between the Prime Minister and his mother, unveiling a private moment of vulnerability that even the leader of a billion-plus nation could not escape.

He revealed that, in the wake of Heeraben's passing, Prime Minister Modi penned a heartfelt 17-page letter brimming with love, gratitude, and cherished memories—a tribute so intimate that it brought tears to the eyes of anyone who encountered it.

"There is no loss greater than a mother's departure for her heavenly abode," Muntashir reflected.

"Everything else in life can somehow be replaced or compensated, but a mother remains irreplaceable. Even the strongest of sons crumbled in her absence, and Narendra Modi was no different. Yet, when the weight of an entire nation rests on one's shoulders, even sorrow learns to compose itself."

Heeraben, Muntashir emphasised, was far more than a mother to the Prime Minister; she was his guiding light, his quiet source of strength, and his very first guru.

Every word in the letter, he said, echoed the sacred depth of a son's devotion and the indelible imprint a mother leaves on her child's soul.

Given the privilege of recording the letter in his own voice, Muntashir admitted the task overwhelmed him emotionally.

"I assumed it would take mere minutes," he confessed, "but the tenderness in those lines forced me to pause after almost every sentence. My voice choked, tears streamed down ten times, and I had to halt the recording for half an hour on several occasions. Reading it felt as though I, too, had lost my own mother."

Muntashir's voice trembled as he spoke of the sanctity of this mother-son bond, expressing sorrow at any attempt to diminish its purity.

Through this letter, he noted, the world glimpses not only a grieving son's love but also the quiet, selfless influence Heeraben left in shaping the values and resilience of India's Prime Minister.

On this day, as tributes pour in from across the nation, the letter stands as a timeless testament to a love that transcends power, position, and time itself—a gentle reminder that behind every strong leader beats the heart of a devoted son.

