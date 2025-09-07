September 07, 2025 5:14 AM हिंदी

'Heer Express' trailer 2 promises double emotions, double drama, & endless humour

Mumbai, Sep 6 (IANS) After creating buzz with the initial glimpse, the makers of the forthcoming drama, "Heer Express" have launched the second trailer from the film. The preview offers a deeper look into Heer’s inspiring journey full of laughter, love, and drama.

"Heer Express" revolves around a lively girl named Heer, who moves overseas to turn her mother's dream a reality. However, soon reality hits her after reaching there. Her stay in London turns into a road full of hardships, fond memories, and some lifelong connections. After going through all this, will Heer be able to realize her ambitions?

From catchy dialogues to romantic numbers to funny moments, the latest trailer seems to be a full masala entertainment package. Shot across the breathtaking UK landscapes, "Heer Express" is set to deliver a breezy yet emotional journey.

The project features debutants Divita Juneja and Pritt Kamani as the lead pair, along with Ashutosh Rana, Gulshan Grover, Sanjay Mishra, and Meghna Malik in important roles, along with others.

Speaking exclusively with IANS, Divita revealed that the film taught her the culinary art. She shared that she had once made kheer for 70 people on the film’s set.

She told IANS, “This film taught me that if 10 people are hungry, how to feed them. And, we did a lot of experiments on the set. Umesh sir is really good at telling that story”.

Chipping in, director Umesh Shukla said, “Yes, it happened once, that we were shooting somewhere in the outskirts of London, around Seven Sisters. And, where our food truck, which did not come, the catering service was not there. It got stuck somewhere, for whatever reason. So, I asked Divita, let's feed everyone today, since we have learnt so much”.

Tulip Entertainment, in association with Merry Go Round Studios and Creative Strokes Group present "Heer Express" produced by Umesh Shukla, Ashish Wagh, Mohit Chhabra, and Sanjay Grover, and co-produced by Sampada Wagh.

"Heer Express" is expected to reach the theatres on September 12.

