February 21, 2026 5:32 PM हिंदी

ISL 2025-26: Bengaluru FC gear up for NorthEast challenge

Bengaluru, Feb 21 (IANS) Bengaluru FC will be back at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium on Sunday, at 5 PM, aiming to keep their flawless start to the Indian Super League (ISL) season alive against NorthEast United FC.

The Blues enter the game with strong momentum after a precise 2-0 victory over SC Delhi, where a clean sheet and goals from Sivasakthi Narayanan and Sunil Chhetri provided BFC with an ideal beginning.

On the other hand, the Highlanders reach Bengaluru aiming to forget a tough loss to East Bengal and end a long-standing streak; they haven't won an away game against the Blues since 2018.

In a tight 13-game sprint season, each point counts more, and every moment becomes crucial. Despite NorthEast's recent defeat, Singh remains cautious of a potential reply from a team that forced a 2-2 draw in their last visit to the Fortress.

Addressing the tactical demands of the fixture, Singh noted, "Every team wants to keep the ball, but how we attack and defend together is what matters. I demand this from the players; we need to put our best foot forward tomorrow and I’m sure our chances will come. The defensive stability provided by the partnership of Rahul Bheke and Chinglensana Singh will be crucial in neutralizing a NorthEast attack that will likely "come at them with full force."

Highlighting the collective effort needed in this high-pressure environment, defender Chinglensana Singh added, "Given how the season has been, as a club and as an individual, we’ll go game by game; we need to approach every match with a winning mentality, and hopefully, it’ll be good."

Bengaluru FC, with no injury concerns and a squad competing for starting positions, appear well-equipped to defend their home ground in what is expected to be a high-intensity match.

--IANS

vi/

