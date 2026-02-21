India and Brazil will continue to fight for more representative UN: Brazilian President

New Delhi, Feb 21 (IANS) Brazil President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Saturday called for an urgent reform of the United Nations, in particular the UN Security Council (UNSC), while backing both India and Brazil as members of the Permanent Security Council.

Addressing the media following extensive talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at New Delhi's Hyderabad House, President Lula highlighted the role played by G4 - a group of four countries made up of India, Brazil, Germany, and Japan - which advocates together for reforming the Council and also mutually backs each other for permanent seats on a reformed body.

"For over 20 years, Brazil, India, Japan and Germany set up a group called G4 where we defend the increase of the UN Security Council, which is something that hasn't happened until now, but will definitely happen soon because the UN needs more representation. The UN needs to have the force and strength to interfere in the conflicts that we see throughout the world today. A body that does not do this will not survive," the Brazilian President stated.

"So, we are going to continue to fight for the UN to be more representative with more countries throughout the world and Brazil and India as members of the Permanent Security Council, increasing the categories of permanent and non-permanent members is an essential condition to provide legitimacy, efficacy to global governance amidst so many challenges," he added.

During his February 18-22 State Visit, the Brazilian President Lula also participated in the 2nd AI Impact Summit.

"My dear friend Modi, it is a reason for happiness for me to return to this country for the sixth time. The meeting between India and Brazil is a meeting of superlatives. We are not just the two biggest democracies of the Global South. This is a meeting of the world's pharmacy with the world's barn and a digital superpower with a renewable energy superpower. We are both mega-diverse countries and hubs of the cultural industry, and we both defend multilateralism and peace. The invitation by Prime Minister Modi for this state visit, and also to attend the AI Impact Summit, shows the synchrony and mutual trust that bind us together," said President Lula.

The discussions between both sides on Saturday focused on strengthening India–Brazil Strategic Partnership across trade, energy, defence, agriculture, climate action, technology, AI, semiconductors, critical minerals and Global South cooperation.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), both leaders reiterated their vision for an inclusive and multipolar world order and also conveyed their strong commitment to strengthen global flight against terrorism.

President Lula is accompanied by about 14 ministers and a large delegation of top CEOs of Brazilian companies.

Prime Minister Modi and President Lula have been meeting frequently. PM Modi was in Brasilia on a State Visit in July 2025 which was the first by an Indian Prime Minister in the last 57 years. Both leaders also met in Johannesburg during G20, in November 2025.

"Few months ago, in July last year, I had the honour of hosting my friend Modi in Brasilia. His visit was a milestone. On that occasion, we restructured the bilateral cooperation agenda in five areas: defence and security; food and nutritional security; energy transition and climate change; digital transformation and emerging technologies; and industrial partnerships in strategic areas. Today in Delhi, in the year when we celebrate 20 years of the establishment of the Brazil-India Strategic Partnership, we are moving into action," said President Lula.

On Saturday, a total of 10 outcomes were finalised in areas such as critical minerals, digital cooperation, sharing of traditional knowledge, health, MSME, entrepreneurship and mass communication among others. Both leaders also committed to raise bilateral trade over USD 20 billion in the next five years.

"We signed several agreements that give concrete shape and quality to our cooperation in these areas. It is notable that India has evolved in cutting-edge sectors such as information technology, artificial intelligence, biotechnology, and space exploration. These developments create many opportunities for cooperation with Brazil," the Brazilian President remarked while addressing media jointly with PM Modi at the Hyderabad House.

