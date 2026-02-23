Healy set for career’s final ODI series, Mooney to keep wickets

Brisbane, Feb 23 (IANS) Australia have turned their attention to the 50-over format as they seek a response in the multi-format contest against India, with retiring captain Alyssa Healy set to headline several changes for Tuesday’s first ODI in Brisbane.

After conceding the T20I leg 2–1, the hosts are poised to reshuffle their XI for the 50-over games. Healy will return to the top of the order, replacing Georgia Voll, and is expected to partner with regular opener Phoebe Litchfield. Leg-spinner Alana King is also in line for her first appearance of the series, likely coming in for fellow wrist-spinner Georgia Wareham, while Grace Harris has not been included in the ODI squad.

In a notable move, Healy is not expected to resume wicketkeeping duties during her farewell series. Instead, Beth Mooney will continue with the gloves, a decision understood to have been made for continuity after Mooney kept throughout the T20Is and with an eye on Australia’s upcoming Caribbean tour.

Healy, who holds a world-record 275 dismissals as a wicketkeeper and has been Australia’s first-choice glovewoman since 2014, has not kept since the end of WBBL-11.

Speaking to reporters Monday at the Allan Border Field, Healy reflected on her time away from the group during the T20I leg, saying, “It's already been a little bit weird watching, to be completely honest. I haven't probably played as many of the T20 series over the last few seasons, but being removed from the environment for the last couple of weeks and watching it all unfold has been a little bit weird, and coming back in midway through a series has been a bit odd.”

The 35-year-old, who will captain Australia through the three ODIs and the subsequent day-night Test in Perth before stepping away from international cricket, insisted her focus is firmly on the team outcome rather than a personal send-off.

“I'm just really excited to play in what is a big series … it's not so much about going out in in style, it's more about winning this series,” Healy said.

Australia trained on an optional basis at Allan Border Field as selectors weighed further decisions. Vice-captain Tahlia McGrath, left out during the T20Is, remains under consideration despite a lean ODI World Cup campaign earlier in the cycle. Nicola Carey, recalled after a three-year absence, is another option to bolster the XI.

Sophie Molineux, who will assume the captaincy across formats following the series, will serve as deputy during the one-dayers and the Test.

For Healy, the Brisbane opener carries added personal significance. Although she did not feature in Sydney, her adopted home, the Queensland fixture, offers a different kind of homecoming. Born on the Gold Coast, she expects a strong turnout of family and friends.

"It's interesting how everything panned out," she said. "I didn't get a game in Sydney, but ironically, to get a game here in Queensland, where I've got more family and friends from where we originated, is a really special thing.

"I think Uncle Ian (Australia great Ian Healy) has been in charge of roping them all together."

--IANS

vi/