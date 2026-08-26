August 26, 2026 7:47 PM हिंदी

Head coach Mahesh Gawali names India squad for AFC U20 Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers

Head coach Mahesh Gawali names India squad for AFC U20 Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers to be played in Tashkent from August 31 to September 6. Photo credit: AIFF

New Delhi, Aug 26 (IANS) India U20 men's team head coach Mahesh Gawali has named his 23-player squad for the AFC U20 Asian Cup China 2027 Qualifiers, which will be played in Tashkent from August 31 to September 6.

From the previously announced 30-player squad ahead of the Singapore friendlies, eight players were released for either technical or injury-related considerations, including Shuhaid Koya Thangal PS, Arshvir Singh, Ashik Adhikari, Dallalmuon Gangte, Levis Zangminlun, Agastya Bhat, Nirupam Gowda H. and Yohaan Benjamin. Meanwhile, Daniyal Makakmayum has joined the squad.

More than a hundred players were assessed since the trials began in Bengaluru in June, before the final 23 were selected. Gawali's side played four friendly matches earlier this month, defeating Singapore twice (3-0 and 1-0), drawing 0-0 with Yemen, and securing a 1-0 victory in the second match against the West Asians.

The Blue Colts will arrive in Tashkent on Thursday afternoon. They will face Syria on August 31 at 16:30 IST, host Uzbekistan on September 3 at 19:30 IST, and conclude their Group B campaign against Bangladesh on September 6 at 16:30 IST.

The group winners and the seven best runners-up across all eight groups will qualify for the AFC U20 Asian Cup China 2027.

India's 23-player squad for the AFC U20 Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers:

Goalkeepers: Jaskaran Dub, Pranav Sundarraman, Suraj Singh Aheibam.

Defenders: Asher Rebello, Bungson Singh Takhellambam, Karish Soram, Malemngamba Singh Thokchom, Sumit Sharma Brahmacharimayum, Yaipharemba Chingakham.

Midfielders: Aniket Yadav, Danny Meitei Laishram, Md Arbash, Rishi Singh Ningthoukhongjam, Rishikanta Meitei Laishram, Samson Ahongshangbam, Shami Singamayum.

Forwards: Daniyal Makakmayum, Gunleiba Wangkheirakpam, Hateem Ali, Omang Dodum, Prashan Jajo, Rohen Singh Chaphamayum, Vishal Yadav.

Head coach: Mahesh Gawali

Assistant coach: MG Ramachandran

India's schedule in the AFC U20 Asian Cup China 2027 Qualifiers:

16:30 IST, August 31: Syria vs India

19:30 IST, September 3: India vs Uzbekistan

16:30 IST, September 6: India vs Bangladesh

Venue: Do'stlik Stadium, Tashkent

--IANS

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