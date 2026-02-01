February 01, 2026 2:22 PM हिंदी

He plays the way we do: Ishan Kishan backs Alcaraz in Australian Open final

He plays the way we do: India cricketer Ishan Kishan backs Carlos Alcaraz in Australian Open final on Sunday.

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 1 (IANS) India wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan has backed Carlos Alcaraz to win the men’s singles final against Novak Djokovic at the Australian Open 2026, saying the young Spaniard’s attacking instincts and fearless shot-making closely resemble the way Indian cricketers approach their game.

“I personally want Alcaraz to win because I feel that the way he plays is very much like how we play,” Kishan said in a video released by BCCI on X. “He’s a bit quick. Whenever there’s a gap, he tries to hit it. He doesn’t look… he doesn’t show that much patience,” he added.

Kishan believes Alcaraz’s natural aggression and willingness to seize opportunities make him an exciting prospect in big matches, even against a seasoned champion like Djokovic. He also said that Alcaraz is aiming for his first Aus Open title, so he should win it.

“So that is with Alcaraz. It’s very important for Alcaraz to win because he’ll have his first Australian Open. So I am with Carlito," he said.

Contrary to Kishan, India's fast bowler Arshdeep Singh wants Djokovic to win the title clash. "I am supporting Iceman (Djokovic)," he said.

The Australian Open final sets up a high-stakes clash between two generations, with Alcaraz and Djokovic both chasing a historic milestone of their own.

Victory in Melbourne would see the 22-year-old Spaniard complete a rare career Grand Slam, having already won the French Open, Wimbledon, and the US Open. He will also become the youngest man ever to achieve this feat, eclipsing the record held by his compatriot Rafael Nadal, who completed the set at 24.

Standing in his way is Djokovic, who is not just playing for another title; he is seeking to stand alone as the most successful Grand Slam player in the history of the sport, male or female. A victory would secure Djokovic's 25th Grand Slam title, moving him past Margaret Court (24) for the most major singles titles in history. The final will be played at Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Kishan and Arshdeep were both the standout performers for India in the fifth T20I played at Greenfield Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday. While Kishan played a magnificent knock of 103 runs, Arshdeep took a five-wicket haul, which helped India secure a 46-run win against New Zealand.

