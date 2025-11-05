'He did all his work that was needed…', Morkel provides update on Nitish Reddy ahead of 4th T20I

Gold Coast, Nov 5 (IANS) India’s bowling coach Morne Morkel shared a brief update on Nitish Kumar Reddy, who was ruled out of the first three T20Is of the five-game series owing to a neck spasm, saying the all-rounder did everything expected of him during the practice session, and the team management will make a decision after an assessment.

Reddy, who was recovering from a left quadriceps injury sustained during the second ODI in Adelaide, developed neck spasms ahead of the first T20I in Canberra, which further hampered his recovery.

The 22-year-old, during the team’s nets session, was seen batting and preparing for the remainder of the series.

“Yeah, he did all his work that was needed or expected of him today, fielding, batting, bowling. And he picked all of that. So, we'll find out now after the assessment where he is at,” Morkel told reporters here on Wednesday.

The BCCI had put out a statement on Reddy’s health moments before the first T20I, saying, “Nitish Kumar Reddy has been ruled out for the first three T20Is. The all-rounder who was recovering from his left quadriceps injury sustained during the second ODI in Adelaide, complained of neck spasms, which has impacted his recovery and mobility. The BCCI Medical Team is monitoring his progress.”

Reddy was initially expected to recover fully in time for the T20I series, but an unexpected neck issue postponed his return. The BCCI mentioned that a final decision on his participation in the remaining matches will be made later.

The series is currently tied at 1-1, and both sides will be aiming to win the remaining two games to clinch a series victory. While the first game was washed out owing to rain, Australia bagged a win in the second T20I, whereas the visitors bounced back to level the series in the third T20I.

