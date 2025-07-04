Haven’t seen a Prime Minister like Modi, says Swami Chidanand

New Delhi, July 3 (IANS) Spiritual leader Swami Chidanand Saraswati of Parmarth Niketan Ashram, Rishikesh, has praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi on receiving Ghana’s highest civilian honour, drawing a parallel between PM Modi’s leadership and that of Lord Ram.

Speaking to IANS, he lauded India’s foreign policy under PM Modi, stating that just as Lord Ram moved forward by embracing everyone, PM Modi, too, is carrying everyone along in his journey of nation-building.

"I have seen many Prime Ministers, but none like Narendra Modi," he said. "He has brought immense respect and new heights to India. He has elevated the country's stature globally. That is why the world honours him today. It’s not just that 24 countries have awarded him their highest national honours—it’s becoming a time where every country is beginning to respect India."

He emphasised that Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself has said these recognitions are not personal, but rather an honour for the 1.4 billion people of India.

Praising India’s evolving foreign policy, Swami Chidanand pointed out, "How many Indian Prime Ministers had visited Ghana before? In the last 30 years, PM Modi is the first to go there. He is giving importance even to smaller countries because he understands that India’s global influence in the future will depend on maintaining strong relationships with all nations. Just as Lord Ram embraced Shabari and Kevat and took everyone along wherever he went, PM Modi is doing the same - taking everyone forward with him."

Reflecting on PM Modi's commitment and discipline, he recalled an earlier speech by him. "Around 20 years ago, when he was not yet Prime Minister, Modi gave a powerful one-hour speech on the Indian diaspora at the World Hindu Conference. The people of India were deeply moved. Even then, we saw his dedication to discipline, values, and patriotism."

He added, "PM Modi is a true patriot, which gives him the energy to work 24 hours a day, seven days a week. That kind of drive is extraordinary and divine—not something an ordinary person can do."

Swami Chidanand also noted the enthusiasm during PM Modi's recent visits abroad. "In Trinidad, schools, colleges, and offices were shut so people could see and hear him. The whole country celebrated his visit. In Ghana, too, we saw the deep respect he received. It's not just Ghana - everywhere he goes, he is being awarded the highest honours. But PM Modi wants the world to recognise India, not himself. I believe India is fortunate to have such a leader. Wherever he goes, he brings honour to the country."

He commended the contributions of the Indian diaspora, stating, "Wherever Indians have gone, they have made the country proud. PM Modi leads all 1.4 billion Indians together, and our people across the globe are raising India's profile every day."

--IANS

brt/dan