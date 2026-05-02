Have high hopes from team to do well despite Amanjot and Kashvee's absence, says Amita

Mumbai, May 2 (IANS) Chief selector Amita Sharma admitted that replacing injured seam-bowling all‑rounders Amanjot Kaur and Kashvee Gautam was a difficult task, but stressed that the hopes are still high from the Indian team to perform well at the upcoming Women’s T20 World Cup, to be played in England from June 12 to July 5.

India managed just two wickets in the Power-play in the 4-1 series loss to South Africa, and with the duo unavailable, it means uncapped pacer Nandni Sharma has been given a call-up to a bowling line-up which now has a slightly inexperienced look.

“On the tour of South Africa, initially the bowling department lacked a little bit as we weren’t able to pick wickets upfront. In the matches which you all must have seen, their one batter (Laura Wolvaardt) was making all the runs, and we have tried to strengthen the bowling department by adding two bowlers.

“The endeavour is to try and take early wickets, as the bowling department was the only issue that was to be corrected. We tried replacing Amanjot with Kashvee, who also got injured in South Africa. In place of her, we have included Nandni.

“But replacing Amanjot is going to be a hard task, as she strengthens all three departments and is an experienced player. Still, we have high hopes with the team to do well. In Kashvee’s case, there’s a problem in her right knee, and it’s a serious injury requiring an operation,” said Amita in the press conference at the BCCI HQ on Saturday.

On Yastika Bhatia’s return, who comes after recovering from an ACL surgery on her left knee, leading to her missing the 2025 Women’s ODI World Cup, Amita said she was preferred over Test and ODI batter Pratika Rawal due to her experience and keeping skills.

“Pratika’s name was discussed, but since Yastika is a little bit more experienced, and she gives a wicketkeeping option along with being a top‑order batter, we went in that direction.

“If you compare both departments, I was a little disappointed with the bowling department. Though the batting order scored 190 and made 150/160, I still feel that the batting needs a lot of improvement. But if you see both departments, the bowling department was a little disappointing,” she said.

Bharti Fulmali was preferred over Harleen Deol due to her look as a T20I batter being better. “Harleen, in the middle order of the slot we had, I think, and my team also thought that Fulmali was a better option. But Harleen is obviously in our scheme of things, and we have kept her for the Test team. So obviously, she is in the scheme of things. But for T20Is, Fulmali is a little better option,” said Amita.

Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur backed her side to be one of the front-runners in winning the trophy. “Obviously. I’ll definitely rate this team. The team that we have finalised today has the calibre to again become champions. No pressure or extra burden or over-confidence since T20 cricket is all about doing well on that particular day.”

India failed to enter the knockouts in the 2024 Women’s T20 World Cup, and Harmanpreet acknowledged that the side is ready to go one step further this time. “The last T20 World Cup, unfortunately, we couldn’t play well as a team. Keeping it in mind, we have been preparing hard since then, and we have tasted success in every series except the last one.

“Yes, there will be pressure and a bit of desperation, but what matters is how we prepare ourselves mentally for the big tournament and how everyone keeps herself in the best possible shape. Whatever has happened is history. Now we just have to do the right things and keep doing it again and again.”

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia outlined the team’s preparation schedule ahead of the tournament. “The camp will be in COE. It is starting from the 10th, and for seven days the players will be assembled there, and after that the team will leave on the 22nd. We have planned it in such a way that they get sufficient time in England to adjust themselves to the weather conditions and all the situations there.

“They will be playing three matches in the T20I series and thereafter another two matches before the World Cup, those warm‑up games. So they will be fully prepared when the tournament for India will start on the 14th. We have planned it in that way so that there is no situation that is hard.

“If you look at the South Africa series, hardly two days before the first match, our team arrived there. So it was very difficult for the girls to adjust to the conditions there. We have taken note of every situation, and accordingly, the whole schedule was prepared,” he said.

--IANS

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