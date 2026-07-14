Have been long-standing partner of Palestine: India reaffirms continued support to two state solution

Brussels, July 14 (IANS) India has reaffirmed its continued support for a two-state solution, as well as for Palestine’s membership of the United Nations (UN), at the Second Ministerial Meeting of the Palestine Donor Group (PDG) in Brussels.

Sripriya Ranganathan, Secretary (CPV & OIA), Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), represented India during the meeting, which was jointly organised by the European Commission and the Palestine Authority on Monday (local time). The meeting also saw participation from European Union Member States, Palestine and other key international partners and financial institutions.

“At the meeting, the Secretary emphasised that India has been a long-standing partner of the Palestinian people, and reaffirmed India’s continued support to a two-state solution, as well as to Palestine’s membership of the UN. She underlined India’s ongoing developmental assistance, including capacity building programmes and humanitarian assistance to the people of Palestine, noting that India’s projects are demand-driven and largely centred on healthcare, education, capacity building, and vocational training,” stated the MEA.

While stating that India is currently engaged in major projects in healthcare, women’s empowerment and institution building in Palestine, she announced several new projects focused on rehabilitation, health, education and vocational training.

While in Brussels, the Secretary also attended a meeting hosted by the incoming Chair of the Advisory Commission of UNRWA, wherein she highlighted India’s continued support to the Agency and its efforts in Palestine.

“India remains a dedicated partner that contributes tangibly towards meeting the humanitarian needs of the people of Palestine,” stated the MEA.

Last month, Palestinian Ambassador to India, Abdullah Abu Shawesh, expressed confidence that India is a strong supporter of the two-state solution.

In an interview with IANS, Abdullah Abu Shawesh said, "We strongly believe that India stands strong to support the two-state solution. India used to support the Palestinian people when it came to the United Nations resolutions, voting in favour of the resolutions and even on the ground, India is heavily invested in the peace process and has implemented a lot of projects on the ground in Palestine. One very important issue: we are very close to starting a new project, or India is starting to implement a very important project, which is building a hospital in Palestine, particularly in the West Bank."

–IANS

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