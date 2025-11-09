Hasan Nawaz released from Pakistan squad for ODIs against Sri Lanka and tri-series

New Delhi, Nov 9 (IANS) Right-handed batter Hasan Nawaz has been released from Pakistan’s squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka and the T20I tri-series involving the hosts’ Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka, said the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Sunday.

PCB also said left-handed opener Fakhar Zaman will replace Nawaz in the T20I squad, while no replacement has been announced for the ODI leg of the series. “Hasan will now feature in the ongoing Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, Pakistan’s premier first-class competition, with the seventh round beginning November 11,” further said the PCB in a statement.

So far, Nawaz has amassed 113 runs in four ODIs and 457 runs in 25 T20Is. After having a forgettable time in the 2025 Men’s T20 Asia Cup in the UAE, Nawaz’s lean run continued in the white-ball games against South Africa at home via scores of 3, 5 and 1.

The ODIs between Pakistan and Sri Lanka are scheduled to be held at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium from November 11-15, followed by the tri-series taking place in Rawalpindi and Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, from November 17-29.

Zimbabwe had taken Afghanistan’s place as the third team in the tri-series after the latter withdrew due to cross-border tensions with Pakistan. The tri-series will be a crucial platform for the three teams to fine-tune their preparation for the 2026 Men’s T20 World Cup, to be held in India and Sri Lanka.

Updated Pakistan ODI squad: Shaheen Shah Afridi (captain), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Faisal Akram, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah, Hussain Talat, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicket-keeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha

Updated Pakistan T20I squad: Salman Ali Agha (captain), Abdul Samad, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan (wicket-keeper), Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Khan (wicket-keeper), Usman Tariq

--IANS

nr/bc