Harshvardhan Rane: True icon of broken-hearted lovers in my life was my father

Mumbai, Nov 1 (IANS) Actor Harshvardhan Rane, who is currently riding high on happiness with the success of his romantic drama “Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat”, has talked about the deepest inspiration behind his portrayal of romance and heartbreak on screen, sharing that his late father remains the truest icon of love and longing in his life.

“The actual icon of broken-hearted lovers that I have seen in my life with whom I trained for 16 years was my father and the problem with talking about him in an interview is that it could be taken in the wrong context,” Harshvardhan told IANS.

“But I saw this man after he got divorced from my mother, even while he was trying to make it work, I saw the efforts that the man made.”

He reminisced about witnessing his father’s silent yearning for love and connection even after separation from Harshavardhan’s mother.

“Today, he is no more. But I saw him longing for that connection. And as a child, I used to ensure that my father should not feel uncomfortable that I was observing him. So, I always made sure that he didn’t know I was looking at him,” he said.

The 41-year-old star said his father’s experiences shaped his own understanding of love and pain.

“But after my mother and he got separated, I saw him try and fail five or six times with different souls… all lovely people, all beautiful people. But I have seen that longing. So, for me, the messiah of broken-hearted lovers is my holy father.”

“Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat” is directed by Milap Zaveri and also stars Sonam Bajwa, Shaad Randhawa, Sachin Khedekar, Ananth Narayan Mahadevan and Rajesh Khera.

The film follows the story of a powerful politician who falls for a strong-willed superstar, their passionate romance quickly spirals into a dangerous game of obsession, pride and heartbreak.

