Harshvardhan Rane tells Milap Zaveri: Really lucky to find you

Mumbai, Feb 9 (IANS) Actor Harshvardhan Rane and filmmaker Milap Zaveri marked the first anniversary of their collaboration “Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat” with an emotional exchange, celebrating a journey built on faith, friendship and mutual respect.

Milap took to Instagram, where he shared two pictures from the shoot of the film, which also stars Sonam Bajwa. The director shared a heartfelt note recalling how, exactly a year ago, he had messaged Rane requesting him to hear the script of Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, a moment he described as life-changing.

“Dear @harshvardhanrane 1 year ago on this day i sent you a message requesting you to hear #EkDeewaneKiDEEWANIYAT Today is the 1st anniversary of that day,” Milap wrote.

Calling the film a “super hit,” Zaveri said the biggest takeaway from the journey was gaining “a brother and a friend for life.”

He praised Harshvardhan not just as an on-screen hero but as a hero in real life, crediting the actor’s belief and kindness for restoring his confidence at a time when he felt labelled a failure by the industry.

“A man who is not just an on screen HERO but a HERO in real life too. Your faith in me, your humility, your talent, your hard work, all make me your FAN. I’m grateful to @sonambajwa @anshul300 @raghav.sharma.14661 @amanthegill @gauravarora08 @_gauravverma @shaadrandhawa @mushtaqshiekh and so many others who joined us on this amazing journey.”

“But it all started with your kindness and belief in a failed director. Coz that’s what i was. A failure. And the world did its best to make me feel like one.”

The filmmaker continued: “Till you said YES. And once again you have said YES to my next film and dream. I know this new journey with Bhushan ji, @akanksharmaa and others who will join us will be as special. Coz YOU always make it SPECIAL. Love you my friend. Happy anniversary! Can’t wait to say “Roll sound, Camera, ACTION!” To you again”

Responding in the comments, Harshvardhan wrote: “I am really lucky to find you, maalik! You have the goodness that always looked for.”

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat is a romantic drama film that emerged as the 12th-highest-grossing Hindi film of 2025. The plot follows Vikramaditya Bhonsle, an influential politician whose growing infatuation with Adaa Randhawa, a film actress, slowly transforms his admiration into a dangerous fixation. As Vikramaditya’s obsession begins to shadow every corner of Adaa’s life, the two are pulled toward an inevitable clash where power, fear, and unchecked desire collide.

