Harshvardhan Rane shares his experience of appearing for an exam after just 3 hours of sleep

Mumbai, June 23 (IANS) Actor Harshvardhan Rane, on Monday, took to social media to share a glimpse into his academic journey. He revealed that he had appeared for a psychology honors exam despite getting just three hours of sleep.

In his post, the ‘Sanam Teri Kasam’ actor revealed that the exam, titled Psychological Research, went well and that he is optimistic about scoring between 84 and 86%. Taking to Instagram, Rane posted a video from his college where he is seen signing autographs for girls after the exam. The clip opens with a female student expressing her excitement and saying, “I love him.” The actor is surrounded by students eager to take selfies and receive autographs from him.

Sharing the post, Harshvardhan, who is currently pursuing a degree in Psychology Honors, wrote, “Slept only 3 hours, finished Todays exam - ‘Psychological Research’ went very well!! hoping to score arnd 84-86% in todays #Psychology #Honours.”

On June 13, just a week before his exams were set to begin, Harshvardhan Rane took a break to reconnect with nature. Sharing a candid moment on Instagram, he revealed that he had an exam lined up the following week, after which he would begin shooting for his upcoming films in July. Amid his packed schedule, Rane felt a strong urge to disconnect and recharge, leading him to the tranquil surroundings of Aramness—a luxury wildlife lodge nestled in the heart of Gujarat’s Gir forest.

“Finished shooting for #ek deewane ki DEEWANIYAT” yesterday, exam in a week and then next films shoot starts July, was craving to see some animals and be close to mother nature so came back to the pride of India @aramness,” he wrote as the caption.

Work-wise, Harshvardhan Rane is gearing up for the release of his film, ‘Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat,’ which also features Sonam Bajwa in the lead.

Scheduled for a Dusshera release, the film’s premiere date was announced on May 27, accompanied by a striking poster showcasing the intense chemistry between the lead characters. The narrative explores powerful themes such as passionate romance, emotional conflict, and the intricate layers of heartbreak.

