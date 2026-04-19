Harshvardhan Rane shares an update on his transformation journey for Force 3: 3 kgs more to gain

Mumbai, April 19 (IANS) Actor Harshvardhan Rane used social media to share an update on his intense transformation journey for his eagerly-awaited next "Force 3".

Harshvardhan, who has been on a weight gain journey for the action entertainer, revealed that he has 3 kgs more to gain to reach his goal weight.

He took to the Stories section of his official Instagram handle and published a video of himself in the middle of an intense workout session.

The clip further included the text, "Have to gain 3 more kg for #Force3!" "@rohityson This is tough Sir! (sic)."

In March, Harshvardhan disclosed with another social media post that he has gone on a weight gain journey for an action sequence to be shot for "Force 3".

Harshvardhan stated that he weighed 81 kg at the time of shooting "Sanam Teri Kasam" and "Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat". Now, he has been asked to reach 92 for his next.

"Was 81 kg in STK and Deewaniyat, For #Force3 i was asked to be approx 92, reached 90 kg as of today, 2 more kg to go for the action scenes next month as the roles physical requirement. (sic)," read the caption.

The team commenced the Gujarat schedule of "Force 3" with a pooja ceremony in March.

Sharing the professional update on social media, Harshvardhan posted a video of himself seeking blessings before starting the shoot.

"May the #FORCE 3 with us (Trishul emoji) Dir by @bhav.dhulia..Written by @simaabhashmi 1st schedule in #Gujrat," he captioned the post.

In addition to "Force 3", Harshvardhan will also be seen as the lead in director Omung Kumar's "Silaa".

Backed by Omung Kumar, Umesh KR Bansal, Pragati Deshmukh, Himanshu Tiwari, Ajay Singh, Dhananjay Singh, Abhishek Ankur, and Captain Rahul Bali, under the banners of Blue Lotus Pictures, Stark Entertainment, and Innovations India, the project also features Sadia Khateeb and Karanveer Mehra in significant roles.

--IANS

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