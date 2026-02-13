February 13, 2026 3:47 PM हिंदी

Harshvardhan Rane reveals the first thing he did after landing in Dallas

Mumbai, Feb 13 (IANS) Actor Harshvardhan Rane revealed the first thing he did after landing in Dallas, U.S.

The 'Sanam Teri Kasam' actor shared that he visited an old army store and bought a pair of boots for himself.

Harshvardhan further revealed that he plans to use these newly bought footwear for his upcoming action entertainer, "Force 3".

Posting a few sneak peeks from his Dallas visit on IG, he penned the caption, "The 1st thing i did as i landed in #Dallas, i went to an old army store and bought boots which i might use in #FORCE3 :) (sic)"

Harshvardhan's latest social media post included glimpses from his luxurious flight. We could also see him picking out the boots, which might make an appearance on the big screen soon.

The ‘Ek Deewane ki Deewaniyat’ actor is expected to start filming for 'Force' from March 2026.

Back in November last year, Harshvardhan uploaded a picture of himself seeking blessings at the Trimbakeshwar Temple near the holy city of Nashik in Maharashtra, and penned, "John Abraham locks Harshvardhan Rane for taking ‘FORCE’ franchise forward, under him’. All I can do at this moment is thank this angel of a man called John sir, while I look upwards and thank who ever is doing this from up there. cant wait to begin shoot in March 2026. No other details till I begin the shoot”.

Meanwhile, Harshvardhan recently wrapped up the Vietnam schedule of his highly discussed drama "Silaa".

Expressing his gratitude to filmmaker Omung Kumar, he posted a few pictures of himself from the shoot diaries.

"#Silaa the film...Today will be the last day of the schedule. (just one song left) Am so grateful to be a part of Omung sirs envisioned realm and imagined domain which none of you have ever seen me in," the post read.

Billed as an intense action romance with layered characters, "Silaa' also stars Sadia Khateeb and Karanveer Mehra in key roles.

--IANS

pm/

