Harshvardhan Rane offers a scenic peek into ‘Silaa’ shoot location

Mumbai, Jan 14 (IANS) Actor Harshvardhan Rane offered a serene glimpse from the beautiful location in Vietnam, where he is currently shooting for his upcoming film “Silaa”.

Taking to Instagram, the actor shared a string of picturesque frames from the location. In one image, the actor is seen sporting a Non la, a traditional Vietnamese conical hat made from palm leaves, bamboo, or straw.

Another showed the actor standing on the deck of a boat with his back to the camera. In the backdrop, the water appeared serene, while the sky looked bright and clear. He also shared a video offering a 360-degree view of the location.

For the caption, he wrote: “Delays make a warrior better, not bitter! Shooting for #Silaa in #Vietnam.”

It was on January 11 that the actor resumed the shoot for the film.

"Back to #Vietnam for...#Silaa the film shoot (film camera shoot) (sic)", Harshvardhan penned the caption.

He will be seen sharing screen space with Sadia Khateeb and 'Bigg Boss 18' winner Karanveer Mehra, who will play the antagonist in the project.

Touted to be an intense action romance with layered characters and high-stakes drama, "Silaa" has been presented by Zee Studios.

Produced by Omung Kumar, Umesh KR Bansal, Pragati Deshmukh, Himanshu Tiwari, Ajay Singh, Dhananjay Singh, Abhishek Ankur, and Captain Rahul Bali, under the banners of Blue Lotus Pictures, Stark Entertainment, and Innovations India, the movie has been co-produced by Rahhat Shah Kazmi.

Harshvardhan has also been roped in to be a part of the ‘Force’ franchise. He is expected to start filming for the drama in March.

In November, Harshvardhan took to social media and posted a still of himself seeking blessings at the Trimbakeshwar Temple near Nashik.

The actor was recently seen in the romantic drama Ek Deewane ki Deewaniyat. The film, which was directed by Milap Zaveri, also stars Sonam Bajwa. It told the story of a powerful politician who falls for a strong-willed superstar, and their passionate romance quickly spirals into a dangerous game of obsession, pride, and heartbreak.

--IANS

dc/