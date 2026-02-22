February 22, 2026 8:06 PM हिंदी

Harshvardhan Rane learns some new things about friendship at minus 12 degrees

Harshvardhan Rane learns some new things about friendship at minus 12 degrees

Mumbai, Feb 22 (IANS) Actor Harshvardhan Rane is enjoying some me time while braving sub-zero temperatures. However, these harsh weather conditions do not stop him from fulfilling his aspirations as a wildlife photographer.

However, through his latest social media post, Harshvardhan revealed that trying to capture an exotic animal in minus 12 degrees made him realize that his camera and gloves are not his friends.

"At minus 12 degrees i realised that my camera and gloves are not best friends :)(sic)," he shared the caption.

Harshvardhan uploaded a few photographs of himself posing amidst snow, holding his camera, trying to capture the wide variety of fauna found in the place.

The 'Sanam Teri Kasam' actor also published a string of photos of the animals he was able to capture during his stay.

Harshvardhan loves to keep the netizens on the hook by dropping exciting glimpses from both his professional and personal life.

On Wednesday, he dropped a video on his Insta handle which showed him trying his hand at wildlife photography while surviving in extreme cold weather.

He wrote the caption, “Clicking in, minus temperature is tough but beautiful,” followed by the hashtags #Montana #Coyote #YellowStone.

One of the clips from the post had a lone coyote standing still against the icy backdrop, accompanied by a still of the animal walking gracefully across the snow-laden terrain of Yellowstone.

Showing sheer dedication towards wildlife photography, we could also see Harshvardhan lying flat on the freezing snow to capture photographs.

Talking about his work commitments, Harshvardhan will next be seen in Omung Kumar's "Silaa".

He will feature alongside Sadia Khateeb and Karanveer Mehra in his next.

Presented by Zee Studios, the project is touted to be an intense action romance with layered characters and high-stakes drama.

Backed by Omung Kumar, Umesh KR Bansal, Pragati Deshmukh, Himanshu Tiwari, Ajay Singh, Dhananjay Singh, Abhishek Ankur, and Captain Rahul Bali, under the banners of Blue Lotus Pictures, Stark Entertainment, and Innovations India, "Silaa" has been co-produced by Rahhat Shah Kazmi.

--IANS

pm/

LATEST NEWS

T20 WC: ‘Very disappointing, expected my players to bat well,’ says Shanaka after SL’s 51-run Super 8s loss to ENG

T20 WC: ‘Very disappointing, expected my players to bat well,’ says Shanaka after SL’s 51-run Super 8s loss to ENG

'The dominance of India Women continues': BCCI Secy Saikia hails 'A' team for winning Rising Stars Asia Cup title, beating Bangladesh in the final in Bangkok on Sunday. Photo credit: BCCI Women

'The dominance of India Women continues': BCCI Secy Saikia hails 'A' team winning Rising Stars Asia Cup title

'Pakistan’s citizens pay high taxes but get nothing in return'

'Pakistan’s citizens pay high taxes but get nothing in return'

Committed to integrating Divyangjan into mainstream: MoS B.L. Verma

Committed to integrating Divyangjan into mainstream: MoS B.L. Verma

Harshvardhan Rane learns some new things about friendship at minus 12 degrees

Harshvardhan Rane learns some new things about friendship at minus 12 degrees

Hirok Patel from Odisha featured in ‘Mann Ki Baat’ for pond-based farming innovation

Hirok Patel from Odisha featured in ‘Mann Ki Baat’ for pond-based farming innovation

Preparation’s been good, all looking forward to the big occasion, says Ryan Rickelton ahead of their clash with India in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 in Ahmedabad. Photo credit: IANS

T20 WC: Preparation’s been good, all looking forward to the big occasion, says Rickelton

Holi sales likely to record 25 per cent jump at Rs 80,000 crore: CAIT

Holi sales likely to record 25 per cent jump at Rs 80,000 crore: CAIT

T20 WC: ‘Knew we have to bowl well and work hard,’ says Will Jacks after match-winning 3-22 vs SL

T20 WC: ‘Knew we have to bowl well and work hard,’ says Jacks after match-winning 3-22 vs SL

Pakistan poverty rate hits 11-year high at 29 pc: Report

Pakistan poverty rate hits 11-year high at 29 pc: Report