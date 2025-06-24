Harshvardhan Rane juggles exam and film commitments as he prepares for three-month shoot

Mumbai, June 24 (IANS) Bollywood actor Harshvardhan Rane took to social media to share a glimpse of his packed schedule, revealing that he's juggling academic and professional commitments.

With a new film shoot starting on July 1 and an important exam lined up for July 4, the actor is gearing up for a demanding yet exciting phase. In his post, Rane also revealed that he is preparing for a three-month-long shoot. Taking to Instagram, the ‘Sanam Teri Kasam’ actor shared a couple of his images, captioning, “Next exam on 4th July, new film shoot starts on 1st July, and goes on for next 3 months.” In the pics, the actor is seen striking different poses for the camera.

Yesterday, Rane had offered a glimpse into his academic journey. He shared that he had appeared for a psychology honors exam after managing only three hours of sleep. In his update, the actor shared that his Psychological Research exam went smoothly, and he was hopeful of scoring between 84 and 86 percent.

Harshvardhan Rane also posted a video on Instagram, capturing moments outside his college after the exam. In the clip, he was seen interacting with fans, signing autographs, and posing for selfies. The video began with a female student expressing her excitement, while a crowd of students gathered around him, clearly thrilled by his presence.

“Slept only 3 hours, finished Todays exam - ‘Psychological Research’ went very well!! hoping to score arnd 84-86% in todays #Psychology #Honours,” he wrote in the caption.

On the professional front, Harshvardhan Rane is preparing for the release of his upcoming film “Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat,” where he stars opposite Sonam Bajwa. The film is slated to hit theatres on May 27. The makers announced the release along with a captivating poster that highlighted the intense chemistry between the lead pair.

--IANS

ps/