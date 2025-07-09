July 09, 2025 6:11 PM हिंदी

Harshvardhan Rane has new-found respect for Bollywood, Hollywood biggies after his recent bruise

Mumbai, July 9 (IANS) Bollywood actor Harshvardhan Rane, who will be soon seen in the upcoming film ‘Silaa’, has a new found respect for the bigwigs of Bollywood like Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, John Abraham and the Hollywood royalty Tom Cruise.

On Wednesday, the actor took to his Instagram, and shared a video of himself taking an ice bath after getting bruised.

In the video, the actor can be seen sitting inside a blue drum filled with ice cold water. The actor was bruised after pulling off an action set piece for his upcoming film.

He wrote in the caption, “Today during an action sequence for #SILAA I got my career's first bruise, now more respect for Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, John Abraham and Tom Cruise. Thank you @omungkumar sir for showcasing this side of me which even i didn't know about. Special mention to @Darrel Mclean (South Africa)”.

Meanwhile, ‘Silaa’ marks the first collaboration between Harshvardhan Rane and Sadia Khateeb. The film is helmed by Omung Kumar, and promises to be a high-stakes tale of love, loss and redemption. In the film, Harshvardhan plays a man on a path marked by emotional conflict and physical transformation. The actor has been training in martial arts and stunt choreography for his part.

Recently, the poster of the film was released, it featured the lead pair of the film, Harshvardhan Rane and Sadia Khateeb embracing each other. It captures the two protagonists in a deeply intimate embrace, a moment that speaks of love, longing and unspoken turmoil. Their body language and expressions hint at a relationship carved by passion and tested by fate. The poster is set to a vocal track sung by Brazilian Singer Alexia Evellyn which sets the tone for an emotionally immersive experience.

The film is presented by Zee Studios, Blue Lotus Pictures and Stark Entertainment production in association with Innovations India. It is produced by Omung Kumar, Umesh KR Bansal, Pragati Deshmukh, Himanshu Tiwari, Ajay Singh, Dhananjay Singh, Abhishek Ankur, Captain Rahul Bali, and co-produced by Rahhat Shah Kazmi.

