June 16, 2025 11:30 PM हिंदी

Harshit Rana confirmed to stay back with the Indian Test team in England: Sources

Harshit Rana confirmed to stay back with the Indian Test team in England: Sources

New Delhi, June 16 (IANS) Fast-bowling all-rounder Harshit Rana will stay back with the Indian Test team in England, it has been confirmed by sources to IANS. Rana was with the India ‘A’ team in England to play two four-day matches against the England Lions and an intra-squad game against the Test team in Beckenham.

“Yes, after a lot of speculation going around, it has now been confirmed that Rana will stay back with the Indian Test team. But it is yet to be known if he will be officially added to the Indian Test squad ahead of the series starting on June 20,” the sources, who are aware of the development, told IANS.

It is understood that the members of India ‘A’ team who aren’t in the main Test side or haven’t landed a county deal yet might be on the flight back home on Tuesday. In England, Rana got his chance to play in the first game against England Lions at Canterbury, where he returned with 1-99 and made 16 runs.

Rana made his Test debut on last year’s tour of Australia, where he managed to pick just four wickets at an average of 50.75, with his best figures being 3-48 in Perth. He was not selected for the upcoming five-match series against England as the Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee picked Akash Deep, Arshdeep Singh, and Prasidh Krishna to be in the fast-bowling department alongside Jaspreet Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj.

Overall, the New Delhi-based Rana averages 27.79 with the ball in 13 first-class cricket games, having taken 48 wickets. He also averages 32.80 with the bat, including hitting a century and two fifties.

India, captained by Shubman Gill, are aiming to win a Test series in England for the first time since 2007. The five-match Test series, to be played at Headingley, Edgbaston, Lord’s, Old Trafford, and The Oval, will also be India’s first assignment in the 2025-27 World Test Championship (WTC) cycle.

--IANS

nr/bsk/

LATEST NEWS

Mehidy Hasan Miraz under observation as Bangladesh eye advantage in opening Test against Sri Lanka at Galle in Sri Lanka on Monday.

Mehidy Hasan under observation as Bangladesh eye Galle advantage in Sri Lanka Test

Harshit Rana confirmed to stay back with the Indian Test team in England: Sources

Harshit Rana confirmed to stay back with the Indian Test team in England: Sources

Justin Bieber admits he is broken, talks about having anger issues.

Justin Bieber admits he is broken, talks about having anger issues.

This was Kumbh Mela viral girl Monalisa's first reaction on being offered 'Saadgi'

This was Kumbh Mela viral girl Monalisa's first reaction on being offered 'Saadgi'

Chitrangda Singh shares her views on Deepika Padukone's demand for an 8-hour shift

Chitrangda Singh shares her thoughts on Deepika Padukone's demand for an 8-hour shift

Women's Super League set for expansion to 14 teams from 2026/27 season

Women's Super League set for expansion to 14 teams from 2026/27 season

Before leaving Cyprus, PM Modi took close look at ceasefire line where 'signs of Turkish occupation remain visible'

Before leaving Cyprus, PM Modi took close look at ceasefire line where 'signs of Turkish occupation remain visible'

Julia Roberts says it’s been ‘such a great joy’ to see husband Danny Moder as parent

Julia Roberts says it’s been ‘such a great joy’ to see husband Danny Moder as parent

Musheer Khan has been included in the Mumbai emerging team on England tour.

Suryansh Shedge to lead Mumbai’s emerging team on England tour

Kay Kay Menon says Himmat Singh from Special Ops 2 has 'always fought with grit & intellect'

Kay Kay Menon says Himmat Singh from Special Ops 2 has 'always fought with grit & intellect'