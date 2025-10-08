Harshdeep Kaur, Bismil’s ‘Maula Toh Puch’ tells story of surrender and eternal connection

Mumbai, Oct 8 (IANS) Playback singer Harshdeep Kaur has released her new song ‘Maula Toh Puch’ along with Bismil. The track is a soul-stirring Punjabi love ballad that unfolds like an intimate conversation between two hearts destined for one another.

It presents a story of love that transcends lifetimes. The lyrics speak of devotion that feels preordained, of souls bound by something far greater than time itself. Every note hums with surrender, every verse glows with joy and divine connection.

Reflecting on the collaboration Harshdeep Kaur said in a statement, “‘Maula Toh Puch’ is one of those rare songs that touches something deeper within you. It’s not just about two people in love, it’s about the divine energy that connects them. I really had a wonderful time collaborating with Bismil as I feel our voices really complimented each other on this Beautiful composition by Arjit. The lyrics by Arjun Sarkar remind you that some bonds are truly written by the divine”.

The song features Sufi-pop arrangement, and gracefully flows between folk emotion and contemporary sound, blending traditional depth with modern tenderness. Bismil’s passionate, resonant voice and Harshdeep’s ethereal, angelic tone create a musical chemistry that feels timeless, the kind of magic that lingers long after the last note fades.

Talking about the song, Bismil said, “‘Maula Toh Puch’ comes straight from the soul. It’s about love that doesn’t demand proof or validation, love that simply exists because it was meant to be. When Harshdeep and I came together on this track, it felt like two energies merging, the masculine and the feminine, the seeker and the divine, telling one story of surrender and eternal connection. For me, this song isn’t just a melody; it’s an act of devotion, a reminder that the truest form of love is always sacred”.

The track has been released under the label of VYRL Originals.

--IANS

aa/