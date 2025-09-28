September 28, 2025 8:12 PM हिंदी

Harsh Vardhan elected youngest ever Bihar Cricket Association president

Harsh Vardhan elected unopposed as Bihar Cricket Association preident, becomes youngest to hold post

Patna, Sep 28 (IANS): The Bihar Cricket Association (BCA) announced the results of its 2025 office-bearer elections on Sunday, confirming Harsh Vardhan's unopposed election as president. At only 24 years old, he made history as the youngest BCA chief, signifying a generational change in BCA’s leadership and injecting new energy into Bihar's top cricket organisation.

Priya Kumari will take on the role of vice president, while Ziaul Arefin will serve as secretary. Abhishek Nandan has been chosen as Treasurer, and Rohit Kumar will act as Joint Secretary. All other office bearers were also elected unopposed, with the results announced on Sunday.

Additionally, Rajesh Kumar was appointed as a Member of the Committee of Management (District Representative), and Gyaneshwar Gautam was chosen as a Member of the Governing Council.

The elections took place and were declared under the supervision of M. Modassir (IAS Retired), who acted as the Electoral Officer.

"We are humbled by the faith and support shown by all stakeholders of Bihar cricket. Our collective priority will be to strengthen cricket at the grassroots level, build robust infrastructure, and create more opportunities for young and aspiring cricketers across the state. Together, we are committed to taking Bihar cricket to new heights," Bihar Cricket Association (BCA) said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the Bihar Cricket Association has announced that the selection trials and preparation camp for Men’s Senior and Under-23 teams will start on Tuesday, September 30 at Moin-ul-Haq Stadium in Patna. Players must report to the stadium by 4:00 PM on September 29.

The BCA recently arranged a physiotherapy training session on player fitness and injury management. The main aim of the programme was to ensure that Bihar’s players not only stay physically strong but can also return to the field quickly in the event of an injury.

-- IANS

vi/bc

LATEST NEWS

Nepal's inquiry commission bars former PM K.P. Oli from leaving the country

Nepal's inquiry commission bars former PM K.P. Oli from leaving the country

Ranbir Kapoor celebrates his 43rd birthday with the paps by cutting a massive cake

Ranbir Kapoor celebrates his 43rd birthday with the media by cutting a massive cake

Cricket, Kalashnikovs and Pakistan’s radicalised psyche

Cricket, Kalashnikovs and Pakistan’s radicalised psyche (IANS Analysis)

UPITS 2025: UP govt’s initiative boosts women entrepreneurs' confidence  

UPITS 2025: UP govt’s initiative boosts women entrepreneurs' confidence  

Centre trains DRT officers, PSU bank executives in mediation to boost debt recovery efficiency

Centre trains DRT officers, PSU bank executives in mediation to boost debt recovery efficiency

Aarav Dewan, Tarushi Vikram bag silver medals for India in Asia-Pacific Motorsport C’ship

Aarav Dewan, Tarushi Vikram bag silver medals for India in Asia-Pacific Motorsport C’ship

Ryan Reynolds reveals why he once swore at wife Blake Lively

Ryan Reynolds reveals why he once swore at wife Blake Lively

Shilpa Rao pays tribute to Zubeen Garg with live rendition of ‘Ya Ali’ at Ziro Festival

Shilpa Rao pays tribute to Zubeen Garg with live rendition of ‘Ya Ali’ at Ziro Festival

Subhash Ghai says experts should guide juniors but wants juniors to fix one problem

Subhash Ghai says experts should guide juniors but wants juniors to fix one problem

Soumya Sarkar returns as Litton Das ruled out of Afghanistan T20Is

Soumya Sarkar returns as Litton Das ruled out of Afghanistan T20Is