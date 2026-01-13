January 13, 2026 3:21 AM हिंदी

Gujarat Dy CM highlights India-Germany bond as PM Modi and Chancellor Merz join Ahmedabad kite festival

Gujarat Dy CM highlights India-Germany bond as PM Modi and Chancellor Merz join Ahmedabad kite festival (Photo: @sanghaviharsh/X)

Ahmedabad, Jan 12 (IANS) Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi wrote on the growing warmth in India-Germany relations as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz came together at the International Kite Festival in Ahmedabad, transforming a beloved cultural celebration into a moment of global significance. Under the vibrant winter sky, the festival offered a colourful canvas where tradition met diplomacy.

PM Modi and Merz enjoyed the spectacle of kites soaring over the Sabarmati Riverfront, witnessing firsthand the cultural spirit that defines Gujarat’s iconic Uttarayan celebrations.

The event showcased not only the creativity of kite flying but also the symbolic power of cultural exchange. From shared smiles to vivid kites sweeping across the horizon, the festival became a lively expression of goodwill between the two nations.

Sanghavi said the occasion exemplified how India’s cultural heritage continues to foster meaningful international partnerships.

The International Kite Festival, he noted, has once again proven its ability to elevate local traditions onto the global stage, reflecting the depth and warmth of India-Germany ties.

The International Kite Festival in Gujarat, celebrated annually around Uttarayan on 14 January, traces its origins to the ancient tradition of marking the sun’s northward journey, a moment considered auspicious across India.

What began centuries ago as a community celebration of harvest, sunlight and changing seasons gradually evolved into a vibrant cultural spectacle.

Over the decades, it has grown into one of the world’s largest kite festivals, blending craftsmanship, competition and cultural exchange, while turning the skies above Ahmedabad into a dazzling tapestry of colour and creativity each year.

--IANS

janvi/dan

