'Harry Potter' television series locks its lead cast

Los Angeles, May 27 (IANS) A new generation is set to lead the series version of the fan-favourite fantasy 'Harry Potter'. The TV series has officially found its Harry, Ron and Hermione.

Dominic McLaughlin will play the role of Harry Potter, Arabella Stanton is Hermione Granger and Alastair Stout is Ron Weasley. More than 30,000 actors auditioned for the lead roles since HBO launched an open casting call last fall, reports 'Variety'.

Filming is expected to begin this summer. “After an extraordinary search led by casting directors Lucy Bevan and Emily Brockmann, we are delighted to announce we have found our Harry, Hermione, and Ron. The talent of these three unique actors is wonderful to behold, and we cannot wait for the world to witness their magic together onscreen. We would like to thank all the tens of thousands of children who auditioned. It’s been a real pleasure to discover the plethora of young talent out there", said showrunner Francesca Gardiner and executive producer and director Mark Mylod in a statement.

As per 'Variety', the 'Harry Potter' roles launched Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint to worldwide fame in the early 2000s, and the HBO series could very well do the same for McLaughlin, Stanton and Stout, who are largely newcomers.

McLaughlin acted in 'Grow', an upcoming comedy on Sky starring Nick Frost and Golda Rosheuvel, while Stanton starred as Matilda in 'Matilda: The Musical' on the West End from 2023-2024. 'Harry Potter' will be Stout’s first major role.

They join fellow cast members John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore, Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall, Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape, Nick Frost as Rubeus Hagrid, Luke Thallon as Quirinus Quirrell and Paul Whitehouse as Argus Filch.

The 'Harry Potter' series is written and executive produced by Gardiner, who also serves as showrunner. Mylod will executive produce and direct multiple episodes of the series for HBO in association with Bronte Film and TV and Warner Bros. Television. The series is executive produced by author J.K. Rowling, Neil Blair, and Ruth Kenley-Letts of Bronte Film and TV, and David Heyman of Heyday Films.

