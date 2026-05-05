'Harry Kane is like fine wine improving with age': Bayern coach Kompany

Munich, May 5 (IANS) Bundesliga winners Bayern Munich coach Vincent Kompany believes that Harry Kane has taken his game to another level since joining the German giants, ahead of their UEFA Champions League semifinal second leg against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) at Allianz Arena on Thursday.

The high-stakes tie has grabbed global attention after a thrilling 5-4 first leg, where Kane scored and also provided key assists. Kompany said the England captain’s overall game has improved significantly since his move from Tottenham Hotspur in 2023.

Speaking on the club’s social media, Kompany said Kane was often seen only as a goalscorer during his long spell in England.

“People saw him as a goalscorer during his time playing there,” Kompany said as quoted by Xinhua.

He added that while Kane’s finishing and leadership were always valued, his deeper qualities are now getting more recognition.

“But we have seen other qualities too, such as football intelligence. We can appreciate that now. It was perhaps somewhat underestimated in England,” he said.

Kompany compared Kane’s growth to 'a fine wine that improves with age,' highlighting how the striker continues to evolve.

Kane once again showed his all-round ability in the first leg against PSG, setting up Bayern’s fourth goal with a precise pass to Luis Diaz, who finished past Marquinhos late in the game.

The 32-year-old has been in outstanding form this season, scoring 54 goals and registering 16 assists across competitions. His performances have reportedly attracted interest from several top clubs, including PSG and teams from the Premier League.

Bayern supervisory board member Karl-Heinz Rummenigge said the club is ready to begin talks to extend Kane’s contract, which currently runs until 2027.

“We will take up talks right after the season,” he said, calling it a unanimous decision by the club’s leadership.

Kane became the Bundesliga’s most expensive signing when he joined Bayern in 2023. Another board member, Uli Hoeness, recently said the striker could be worth up to 250 million euros and described him as priceless beyond his impact on the pitch.

--IANS

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