January 24, 2026 5:41 PM हिंदी

Harmanpreet Kaur calls 'Mardaani 3' trailer 'insane', asks for example setting punishments

Mumbai, Jan 24 (IANS) Indian women’s cricket team captain, Harmanpreet Kaur, is the latest admirer of Rani Mukerji’s impeccable acting skills after witnessing the gripping trailer of her forthcoming crime drama "Mardaani 3".

Moved by the trailer, Harmanpreet has called "swift and example setting punishment as the need of the hour for crimes against women".

Harmanpreet further thanked the police force of the country for constantly trying to protect girls and women of India. “Love our police force who are always there to protect us every day #Mardaani3 trailer is insane....can’t wait to watch the film,” her Instagram post read.

The latest instalment in the popular franchise will focus on the issue of young girls aged 8-9 years, from low-income groups, who are kidnapped for a specific reason from across our country.

Before this, "Mardaani" exposed the grim realities of human trafficking and "Mardaani 2" explored the disturbing psyche of a serial rapist who challenged the system.

Earlier, several members from the film fraternity were also in awe of the "Mardaani 3" trailer.

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, who shared screen space with Rani in "Mujhse Dosti Karoge", called her a ‘Dynamite.’

Bebo wrote on the photo-sharing app, “Rani meri jaan love you always Killing it. #RaniMukerji #AdityaChopra #AkshayeWidhani @abhiraj88 #30YearsOfRaniMukerji”.

Actress Katrina Kaif also lauded Rani, calling her a ‘Queen’.

“Celebrating 30 years of Queen #ranimukerji Irreplaceable Unstoppable Undefinable,” Katrina's social media post read.

Actress Kiara Advani claimed that Rani continues to rule the screen even after 3 decades in the industry.

Kiara penned, “30 years. One Rani. Endless power. From timeless grace to fearless Mardaani she still rules the screen. Can’t wait to watch #Mardaani3@yrf #AdityaChopra #RaniMukherjee@abhiraj88."

Made under the direction of Abhiraj Minawala and produced by Aditya Chopra, "Mardaani 3" will reach the cinema halls on January 30.

--IANS

pm/

