Harmanpreet calls ream selection a ‘healthy headache’ ahead of England ODI series

Southampton, July 14 (IANS) Ahead of the ODI series against England, India captain Harmanpreet Kaur has welcomed a rare and welcome dilemma—one of abundance.

For a long time, the Indian women's team has grappled with a lack of depth and role clarity. But now, with multiple players stepping up across departments, Harmanpreet calls it a “healthy headache” as she prepares to field a side brimming with form and options.

“After a long time, we're having a healthy headache of having to pick the best team,” Harmanpreet said at the pre-match press conference in Southampton. “Earlier, we didn't have so many options. Credit to Shafali [Verma] and Pratika [Rawal] for the kind of performances they've put in. Even Harleen (Deol), whenever she's got the opportunity, she has shown she can also take the responsibility for the team.”

While Smriti Mandhana remains a certainty at the top, the competition for the second opener's slot is heating up. Pratika Rawal, with a stellar average of 63 from 11 innings, is the front-runner.

But Shafali Verma’s recent form across the Women's Premier League (WPL), domestic games, and T20Is keeps her in contention. If Shafali returns, it could push Pratika into a contest with Harleen Deol for the No. 3 spot.

The leadership group, including head coach Amol Muzumdar, has emphasised clarity and communication as key to team cohesion. “Clarity as a captain is something I give to all players so that when we go to the ground, we know our role and what kind of cricket we're going to play,” Harmanpreet said. “Everyone knows their role. A lot of clarity is there compared to previously. All credit goes to the team and staff for giving that clarity to the players.”

India’s depth now extends to spin as well. The T20I series against England saw N. Shree Charani, a 20-year-old left-arm spinner, emerged as Player of the Series with 10 wickets. “She's a key player for us. In the WPL, she was impressive. From there only, we all had a chat that she can be a very good option for us,” said Harmanpreet. “She has been outstanding. Along with her, even Radha (Yadav) has made a solid comeback. Hope their combination will keep helping the team.”

Radha, who returned to the squad as a late injury replacement, impressed with both her fielding and left-arm spin. “Radha is one of the most important teammates for us. When she was not doing well, it was a big headache [for the team management] how we could extract performances out of her. She worked hard during the break and improved herself. In ODIs also, she can be useful for the team.”

Another promising addition is Amanjot Kaur, who has stepped into the all-rounder’s role in the absence of the injured Pooja Vastrakar and pace spearhead Renuka Singh. “In the first year of WPL (2023), she was unlucky. But this season, with Pooja not there, she played that role very well. She wants to contribute across all three departments,” Harmanpreet said.

India’s ODI approach has evolved in recent months, with the team embracing a more aggressive mindset. “In ODI cricket, we've always focused on scoring more than 300. It gives the bowlers some cushioning. Recently, like in the T20Is, we went for four spin options. I think somewhere that has helped.”

With Pratika also offering a sixth bowling option and fielding standards reaching new heights, Harmanpreet is confident of carrying the momentum into the ODIs. “Our fielding was outstanding in the T20I series, so we'll try and carry that momentum.”

